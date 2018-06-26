Ann Liguori Hosts New Show on WFAN Sports Radio

Nationally known sports radio and television personality, Hamptonite Ann Liguori is now hosting a brand-new radio show called Talkin’ Golf with Ann Liguori on the popular sports talk station, WFAN Sports Radio. The show airs every Sunday until September 2 from 7–8 a.m. on channel 660 AM and 101.9 FM and can be streamed on wfan.com.

The Westhampton resident debuted her show almost immediately after covering the U.S. open in Shinnecock for WFAN-NY and CBS Sports Radio Network to over 350 affiliates throughout the country. Liguori now has two Talkin’ Golf shows under her belt, but her experience in the sports media world goes back across two decades.

She is one of the original sports talk show hosts on WFAN and hosted Hey Liguori, What’s the Story, a weekly sports call-in show on the station, for over 20 years. She was also one of the first with her own weekly prime-time series on The Golf Channel and authored A Passion for Golf, Celebrity Musings About the Game.

Last March, she hosted her 20th straight Ann Liguori Foundation Charity Golf Classic, benefiting cancer research, at Atlantic Golf Club in Bridgehampton. Among the celebrities who played were actor Gary Valentine, five-time Stanley Cup winner Grant Fuhr, radio/tv/film personality Bo Dietl and Dennis Suskind.

The event benefits organizations like St. Jude’s Children’s Research Center; Kids Need More, a camp on Shelter Island for children with cancer and their siblings; Samuel Waxman Cancer Research Foundation; Ovarian Cancer Research Fund; and East End Hospice.

Her Ann Liguori Foundation is a public charity that raises funds and awareness for not-for-profits who work in the field of cancer prevention and care. The foundation supports many charities and individuals on the East End and beyond.

To learn more about her or the Ann Liguori Foundation, visit annliguori.com. And be sure to tune in on Sundays for hot takes from Liguori and her guests on all things golf.