Gwyneth Paltrow and Brad Falchuk to Marry at Her Hamptons Home

Amagansett movie star and goop queen Gwyneth Paltrow will marry her fiancé, American Horror Story and Glee producer Brad Falchuk, in a relatively low key ceremony at her Hamptons home, Page Six reports.

Planned for the end of summer, after Labor Day (September 3), the wedding will be small, unlike their massive engagement party this spring—which Some even believed was a secret wedding. The black tie affair was hosted by Falchuk’s TV production partner Ryan Murphy and included some 400 guests, including her pals Jennifer Aniston, Kate Hudson and Cameron Diaz.

Page Six says Diaz and Paltrow’s friends, such as fellow Amagansett resident Stella McCartney, also took her on a private jet to Cabo, Mexico for a blowout bachelorette party in April.

Now, with those big events in the rearview, Paltrow says she’s keeping things simple for their actual nuptials. She’s not even getting involved with the planning.

“I’m very busy so I’m actually not that involved in it,” Paltrow said to E! News. “I have so much going on and I’m sort of outsourcing that. I’m probably the least bridezilla person, probably to a fault, that has ever come across my wedding planner’s office doors.”

Paltrow, 45, and first husband, Coldplay’s Chris Martin, eloped in 2003, so this will be her first actual wedding, in the more traditional sense anyway. Martin and Paltrow had two children, Apple and Moses, together before they split in 2014. Their divorce was finalized in 2016.

Falchuk and Paltrow announced their engagement in November of 2017, though they were secretly engaged about a year prior to the announcement. They’ve been together nearly four years.