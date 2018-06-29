North Fork Event Highlights: June 29–July 5, 2018

Have a look at some of the fun and exciting events happening on the North Fork this weekend, June 29–July 5. And check out our South Fork and North Fork Independence Day fireworks viewing guides.

Find more great East End events and activities at DansPapers.com/Events.

EDITOR’S PICK

Shelter Island Car Show

June 30, 10 a.m.–4 p.m.

The Shelter Island Historical Society’s annual car show features various vintage, historical, rare and collectible cars and fire trucks. There’s plenty of food, drink, prizes and fun for the whole family. Email carshow@shelterislandhistorical.org to learn more. $10 admission.

Off North Cartwright Road, 38 Burns Road, Shelter Island. 631-749-0025, shelterislandhistorical.org

Jay & The Americans

June 29, 8 p.m.

Jay & the Americans, the Rock & Roll greats with 12 Top 10 hits, are best known for their hits “Tonight” from West Side Story, “Only in America,” “Come a Little Bit Closer” and “This Magic Moment.” The bar and restaurant open at 6:30 p.m. Tickets $59–$69.

Suffolk Theater, 118 Main Street, Riverhead. 631-727-4343, suffolktheater.com

NoFo Retreat: A Day for Women

June 30, 10 a.m.

Join a day of yoga, breathing, exploration and connection in a truly enchanted garden. Learn to stretch and move to release tension in the body, explore breathing techniques to achieve calm and learn valuable tools for living a happier life. Lunch and beverages will be served. Registration $125.

Environmentals, 22275 Main Road, Cutchogue. 617-821-4462, noforetreat.com

Summer’s Eve Community Potluck

June 30, 6:30 p.m.

Come share a meal with the community and learn about Sylvester Manor’s fascinating history from Farm Manager Jocelyn Craig. Open to all, the potluck will benefit Slow Food East End’s Agricultural Community Outreach Initiative, which provides support to young farmers on the East End. Registration $20, and guests should each bring a dish made from local ingredients that serves 6–8 people.

Sylvester Manor Farmstand, 21 Manwaring Road, Shelter Island. 631-749-0626, sylvestermanor.org

Brunch & Books: Judy Blundell

July 1, 11:30 a.m.

North Fork Table & Inn and New York Times best-selling author Judy Blundell are celebrating her newly published novel, The High Season, which is set on the North Fork during an unforgettable summer with an elegant, new house renter. Blundell, whose written over 100 young adults novels under many pseudonyms, will sign books, read from The High Season and answer questions as guests enjoy a delicious brunch.

North Fork Table & Inn, 57225 Main Road, Southold. 631-765-0177, northforktableandinn.com

Alive on 25

July 5, 5–9:30 p.m.

Alive On 25 is a free outdoor concert series in downtown Riverhead. Singers and poets perform in an intimate setting on the East End Arts grounds, surrounded by local visual artists creating new works live. The series continues on select Thursdays throughout the summer.

East End Arts, 133 East Main Street, Riverhead. aliveon25.com

Pit Masters BBQ Lawn Party

July 5, 5–9:30 p.m.

After experiencing everything Alive on 25 has to offer, keep the party going each Thursday at The Preston House & Hotel’s Pit Masters BBQ Lawn Party, featuring a pig roast, local seafood and more live music! Tickets $45 or $170 for all four summer dates. Call to RSVP.

The Preston House & Hotel, 428 East Main Street, Riverhead. 631-775-1550, theprestonhouseandhotel.com