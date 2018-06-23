Paul McCartney Enjoys Carpool Karaoke with James Cordon in Liverpool

In the throws of promoting his two new songs and upcoming album Egypt Station, Amagansett’s Paul McCartney joined The Late Late Show host James Cordon for Carpool Karaoke. It turned out to be the best edition of Cordon’s regular segment, and possibly the best thing we’ve seen on YouTube this year.

McCartney and Cordon cruised around the rock legend’s hometown of Liverpool, stopping by Penny Lane businesses and touring his old haunts—singing The Beatles and McCartney tunes along the way.

But the greatest moment came when McCartney gave some lucky pub goers the surprise of their lives, playing a short concert in the smallest venue almost anyone will see him perform. It was clearly a thrill of a lifetime for Cordon as well.

Egypt Station, McCartney’s first full album of all new music since his 2013 hit NEW, drops on September 7.