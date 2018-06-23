South O’ the Highway

Paul McCartney Enjoys Carpool Karaoke with James Cordon in Liverpool

The former Beatle gave his hometown residents the surprise of their lives.

SOTH Team June 23, 2018

In the throws of promoting his two new songs and upcoming album Egypt Station, Amagansett’s Paul McCartney joined The Late Late Show host James Cordon for Carpool Karaoke. It turned out to be the best edition of Cordon’s regular segment, and possibly the best thing we’ve seen on YouTube this year.

McCartney and Cordon cruised around the rock legend’s hometown of Liverpool, stopping by Penny Lane businesses and touring his old haunts—singing The Beatles and McCartney tunes along the way.

But the greatest moment came when McCartney gave some lucky pub goers the surprise of their lives, playing a short concert in the smallest venue almost anyone will see him perform. It was clearly a thrill of a lifetime for Cordon as well.

Egypt Station, McCartney’s first full album of all new music since his 2013 hit NEW, drops on September 7.

Facebook Comments

Show More

Related Articles

Schoolchildren in Haiti
June 22, 2018
24

Hamptons Artists Benefit Helps Build School in Haiti

"Egypt Station" "Come to Me" video screenshot
June 21, 2018
145

Paul McCartney Announces New Album: Egypt Station

Jane Lynch is coming to Bay Street
June 20, 2018
113

Jane Lynch to Emcee Bay Street Theater’s 2018 Summer Gala

Gwyneth Paltrow at the "Infinity War" World Premiere, April 23, 2018
June 19, 2018
453

Gwyneth Paltrow’s Goop Goes Green with New Cannabis Collab