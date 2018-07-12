South O’ the Highway

Beyoncé and Jay-Z Letting Fans Watch the 2018 World Cup at Their Paris Concert

They won’t force the French to choose between the final match and their show.

Katherine Fucigna July 12, 2018
BeyoncÃ© and Jay-Z in Givenchy for On the Run Tour II, Photo: Courtesy Givenchy/Multivu.com
If you’re following the 2018 World Cup, you know that France defeated Belgium with a 1-0 victory in Tuesday’s semi-final. This means they will advance to the final match this Sunday, July 15.

France will play against Croatia who beat England 2-1 in Wednesday’s semi-final.

If you’re also following East Hampton residents Beyoncé and Jay-Z (or The Carters) on their On The Run II Tour, you know their show at the Stade de France stadium in Paris is going down on the very same night.

The Carters didn’t want to put anyone in the painstaking position of choosing between a remarkable World Cup Final and a remarkable concert, so they announced on Wednesday that they’re hosting a World Cup viewing party before the show on Sunday.

Guests can arrive at the stadium at 5 p.m. to watch the game live on giant screens, and The Carters will go on with their concert after the match.

The On The Run II Tour is the second co-headlining stadium tour by hip hop’s married super-duo. It runs from June 6 to October 4 and includes both European and U.S. legs.

Billboard says the tour could double the 2014 On the Run Tour‘s gross, predicting it could net between $180 million and $200 million, if the previous tour’s success is replicated.

The Carters recently released their new album, Everything is Love on June 16. Unveiled at the final London performance of the On the Run II Tour, it was released with no prior announcement or promotion by broadcasting the words “ALBUM OUT NOW” on the big screen.

After that huge announcement and the news of a World Cup viewing party, who knows what other surprises are in store for tour-goers.

