Celebrity DJ Hannah Bronfman Hosts Dan’s Corona MonTaco

New York City native and modern day Renaissance woman Hannah Bronfman is DJing and hosting this year’s final Dan’s Taste of Summer event: Dan’s Corona MonTaco at Gurney’s Montauk Yacht Club on Saturday, August 4.

Bronfman is providing the soundtrack and will preside over the night’s event, a Latin-inspired celebration like no other, featuring celebrated chefs’ culinary twists on classic Mexican cuisine. Dishes will be paired with Mexican cerveza, Spanish cavas, tequila and more.

As a graduate of Bard College, where she studied fine art, Bronfman has built a reputation as a celebrity and influencer through her work as a DJ, on-camera personality, entrepreneur and beauty expert. She also has a passion for health and wellness.

She is currently a global brand ambassador for Adidas, American Express and nail polish brand OPI. She was last seen on-camera via her digital show, HANNAHGRAM, which aired on POPSUGAR. The show follows Bronfman as she takes viewers on a journey to uncover the latest and hottest trends in style and lifestyle for millennial women.

As a firm believer in the mantra “your body is a temple,” Bronfman routinely shares her homemade recipes and workout regimens via her accounts on all the major social media platforms. She can be seen concocting everything from her daily smoothie to raw granola, to almond milk.

She also loves to switch up her workouts and often documents videos of herself boxing, doing Pilates and even working out from home. Bronfman has turned this passion for wellness and food into a career by founding the brand HBFIT (hbfit.com), a unique destination for all things Health, Beauty + Fitness. HBFIT offers its followers original content in the form of a newsletter and via HBFITtv, a series powered by YouTube which offers tutorials, conversations and recipes within HBFIT’s three main verticals.

Bronfman has served as DJ for some of the greatest fashion and art events, and corporate clients worldwide, including Bacardi, Bvgalri, Chopard, Clinique, Christian Louboutin, Dior, Ebay, Fendi, H&M, Moet-Chandon, NARS, Samsung, SONY and UNICEF. Bronfman has opened for stars like John Legend and Alicia Keys and has curated music for stores and fashion shows around the globe.

Her success has led to global recognition leading to features in a number of global campaigns and by numerous publications for various print and online stories, hosted or co-hosted programs for channels such as E!, VH1 and Food Network. Bronfman has also been asked to serve as a guest editor and/or blogger for outlets such as Teen Vogue, British online fashion and beauty retailer ASOS, Elle Australia and Equinox.

Meet Hannah Bronfman at Dan’s Corona MonTaco at Gurney’s Yacht Club in Montauk on Saturday, August 4. Tickets are on sale now! General Admission tickets on Saturday, August 4, from 7:30–10 p.m, are $125, while VIP tickets are $175, including admission to the VIP After Party from 10 p.m.–12 a.m.!

Visit DansTasteofSummer.com for tickets and info.