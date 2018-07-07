The Louvre Now Offers a Jay-Z and Beyoncé Audio Tour

Fans of East Hampton power-couple Jay-Z and Beyoncé Carter have already seen the art-filled, six-minute video for the first single, “Apes__t,” off their surprise album, Everything is Love, released in June as the couple’s On The Run II tour was just hitting the road. The video was filmed in Paris’s iconic museum, the Louvre, which was closed to the public at the time of the video’s filming. While the Louvre hasn’t disclosed exactly what the Carters paid to film there, other on-location shoots have cost artists no less than $17,500—or, .067% of what the Carters paid for their Stanford White–designed East Hampton mansion last year.

Art-loving fans of the Carters will be interested to find out the Louvre is now offering a 90-minute self-guided audio tour dedicated to the paintings and sculptures featured in the video, which has more than 61 million views on YouTube—or, just more than double what the Carter’s paid for their East Hampton mansion. The tour takes visitors to 17 different works of art including “The Coronation of Napoleon,” “The Mona Lisa,” “Venus de Milo,” “The Raft of Medusa” and more; and while it explains the historical significance of the art work in question, it doesn’t discuss the meaning of the work in the context of the “Apres__t” video.

But you’ll have to be a French-speaking fan, as that’s the only language the tour is currently available in, though other languages will be available soon. While you’ll have to be in Paris to see the masterworks in person (as if you need an excuse to go to Paris), you can read up on the works at louvre.fr/routes.

The On The Run II tours hits MetLife Stadium in New Rutherford, NJ on August 2 and 3. You can stream Everything Is Love on Apple Music, Spotify and Tidal, Jay-Z’s subscription streaming service.