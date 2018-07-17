Questlove and Jerry Seinfeld Talk Creativity at Guild Hall

Five-time Grammy Award-winning musician and man of many hats, Questlove, is coming to Guild Hall in East Hampton on Sunday, July 29 to discuss the eternal mystery of creativity.

The sold-out conversation with comedian and Amagansett resident Jerry Seinfeld, dubbed a Midsummer Night Conversation on Creativity, takes place from 7–9 p.m.

Don’t be disappointed by the lack of tickets however: There is another Midsummer Night Conversation on August 12 with Questlove and a yet-to-be-announced special guest. Tickets are $30 for general admission or $28 for Guild Hall members.

In these talks, Questlove will share insight on his creative process, next challenges and the intersection of art and commerce in his life. The topics will be pulled from his New York Times bestselling book Creative Quest (Ecco, 2018) that proposes new ways to consider creativity, and where to find it.

Ahmir Khalib Thompson, known professionally as Questlove, is a drummer, DJ, producer, culinary entrepreneur, author and member of The Roots (best known as the house band on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, where he also serves as Musical Director).

Questlove has produced recordings for numerous artists including Elvis Costello, East Hampton’s Jay-Z, Eminem, and more recently, Al Green, Amy Winehouse and John Legend. He is also the author of the Mo’ Meta Blues and Creative Quest, Soul Train: The Music, Dance and Style of a Generation, as well as the James Beard Award nominated Something to Food About, which won an AIGA “50 Best Books” design award.

As if that wasn’t enough, Questlove co-produced the Original Broadway Cast Recording of Hamilton, and currently serves as the Executive Music Producer and Composer on the A&E Miniseries Roots.

Though tickets to the July 29 show are currently sold out, the event is eligible for Saunders Student Rush tickets for students under the age of 21.

For more info and tickets to the August 12 show, visit the Box Office, guildhall.org or call 631-324-4050. Guild Hall is located at 158 Main Street in East Hampton.