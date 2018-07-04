Sarah Jessica Parker Kicks Off Summer on the East End

By the looks of Sarah Jessica Parker’s Instagram, it seems the actress is enjoying a relaxing stay out and about in the Hamptons. She recently posted a string of photos and videos of the laid-back retreat at what looks like her home in Amagansett, which she shares with her husband, Matthew Broderick.

Her post from last Wednesday is a video of the full moon over the ocean as she whispers, “Goodnight moon,” over the sound of the waves. The dunes and shoreline, though dark, are unmistakable for the South Shore.

Another post from last Saturday depicts two beach chairs, sitting on the sand under an umbrella, draped with beach towels from her fashion label, SJP by Sarah Jessica Parker. The caption reads, “Pool, beach or shower. Wrapping ourselves in shoes. And adds a lot of charm to our clothes line. X, SJ.”

For context, the towels have rows of rainbow heels on them. Very Carrie Bradshaw.

However, if these clues weren’t enough to convince you that Parker is living it up on the South Fork, her post from Sunday might.

The video shows the ledge of a beach walkway in the foreground of a dune grass sea. She places a mug of (presumably) coffee on the ledge and whispers the phrase, “rabbit, rabbit,” a Parker family catchphrase derived from an old English tradition that ensures good luck if spoken on the first day of the month.

The caption reads, “July 1st, 2018. East End, NY. Rabbit rabbit. X, SJ.”

According to Daily Mail, the actress was also spotted on the beach in Montauk over the weekend, reading a book and walking the shore. There’s no word on if Parker will be spending Independence Day at her Amagansett home as well, but with all this summer heat, we imagine she’ll at least be spending her Fourth on the shore.