‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Comes to Digital, DVD and 4K Blue-ray

This year’s biggest blockbuster, Avengers: Infinity War, set a whole bunch of box office records, including earning $2.044 billion worldwide. The ultimate superhero film, starring multiple Hamptonites, is out on digital video now, and will soon hit store shelves on DVD, 4K and Blu-ray on Tuesday, August 14.

Infinity War, which is the third movie in Marvel Studios’ Avengers franchise, focuses on Thanos (Josh Brolin), the death obsessed “Mad Titan” who’s seeking godlike power by gathering the six Infinity Stones on one gauntlet, which would give him the power to kill off half the world’s population with the snap of his fingers.

To stop him, nearly all of the Marvel Cinematic Universe heroes must unite, including characters played by Hamptons residents—Amagansett’s Scarlett Johansson (Black Widow) and Gwyneth Paltrow (Pepper Potts), East Hampton’s Robert Downey Jr. (Iron Man) and Hamptons visitor Chris Hemsworth (Thor).

In addition to delivering this massive hit film, which brought in $640.5 million on its opening weekend and took just 11 days to reach $1 billion, the video releases come with a host of bonus features and extra content. As always, the videos include a gag reel, deleted and extra scenes, audio commentary, behind the scenes footage and various featurettes exploring the characters, filmmaking and more.

An as-yet-untitled followup to Infinity War is due out in theaters in 2019. Definitely catch up now if you missed this momentous theatrical event.

Watch the Avengers: Infinity War trailer below.