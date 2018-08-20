Song & Stage

Help Fund ‘The Red Badge of Courage’ at Southampton Cultural Center

There are two days left to be part of this campaign!

Song & Stage August 20, 2018
'The Red Badge of Courage' Union Civil War uniform, flag and gear
Photo: Visions of America LLC/123RF

Boots on the Ground Theater, which had a “wildly successful” debut withThe Miracle Worker in April 2018, has achieved funding for their next production, The Red Badge of Courage, at Southampton Cultural Center. But the campaign isn’t over! They’re continuing to gather money for two more days to improve the production, through Wednesday, August 22!

The original $6,000 goal was reduced to $5,000 early on, thanks to the generosity of North Haven artist April Gornik, but they’ve since met and exceeded that goal to the tune of $9,260, according to an announcement on Monday. With two days left, Boots on the Ground Theater is hoping to reach $10,000—that’s just $740 more.

Donations will help bring playwright Catherine Bush’s new adaptation of Stephen Crane’s classic story to life at the Southampton Cultural Center this fall with authentic costumes, props and sets. They have invited Civil War re-enactors and Wounded Warriors to be a part of the acting ensemble. Free performances, with Q&A sessions, will also be held for local students.

Anyone donating $100 or more will receive two tickets to any performance.

Led by producer Bonnie Grice and director Josephine Teresi-Wallace, the show represents the heart of Crane’s novel, which has been called a “parable of the inner battle every man must fight.” Set during the Civil War, it tells the story of Henry Fleming, a young Union soldier who battles his inner demons as he runs from and eventually faces his greatest fears.

Published in 1895,The Red Badge of Courage is considered the first great war novel, though it has surprising anti-war overtones. The book has never gone out of print since its first publication.

You can watch Grice and Teresi-Wallace talk about the production in the video below.

Southampton Cultural Center is holding open auditions for The Red Badge of Courage on Sunday, August 26 at 5:30 p.m., and Monday, August 27 at 6:30 p.m. There are several male roles to fill for professional and student actors.

The play will be performed at the Southampton Cultural Center (25 Pond Lane) this fall, from October 19 to November 4.

Click here to learn more and donate.

Facebook Comments

Show More

Related Articles

Bid on Danâs Papers cover artist Casey Chalem Andersonâs box art on august 25, Photo: Courtesy East End Hospice
August 20, 2018
14

Support East End Hospice at the 18th Annual Box Art Auction

Hamptons Subway Sag Harbor Station under construction
August 20, 2018
41

Hamptons Subway Newsletter: Week of August 17–23, 2018

Top view of a brown bowl filled with black beans shot on rustic wood table. A wooden spoon is beside the bowl with some beans on it. DSRL studio photo taken with Canon EOS 5D Mk II and Canon EF 100mm f/2.8L Macro IS USM
August 19, 2018
17

Hamptons Epicure Recipe: Black Bean Chopped Salad

Goats on the lawn
August 19, 2018
94

Unsolicited Goat Lawn Care Herds Bring Complaints Around the Hamptons