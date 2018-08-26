Hamptons Real Estate By the Numbers: August 2018

Our sister site and monthly magazine, Behind the Hedges (BehindtheHedges.com), offers an index of Hamptons real estate and more by the numbers for August 2018. Read these tidbits and factoids, and feel satisfied knowing a little bit more than most about East End properties, history and more. Or, store them deep in your brain now and impress friends and colleagues at cocktail parties later.

Price paid by Ralph Lauren for 5.4-acre oceanfront property, Montauk, 1983: $2 million

Price paid by Edward Albee for 4-acre oceanfront property, Montauk, 1962: $40,000

Asking price for Albee property, now 2.8 acres, 2018: $20 million

Down payment for Springs house of Jackson Pollock and Lee Krasner, lent by Peggy Guggenheim, in 1945: $2,000

Price of Pollock’s No 5, 1948, painted at that Springs home and sold by David Geffen to David Martinez in 2006: $140 million

Number of manors in Suffolk County, pre-Revolution, the greatest number in the New World: 13

Date of the oldest manor in Suffolk County, Gardiner’s Island: 1639

Date of the newest manor in Suffolk County, Sagtikos Manor, Bay Shore, owned by Stephanus Van Cortlandt, the first native-born mayor of New York City: 1697

Size of Van Cortlandt Manor, Stephanus’s other property, 1697: 86,000 acres

Number of streets named Toylsome, Southampton: 2

Number of streets named Toilsome, East Hampton: 1