Jerry O’Connell’s Canadian Show ‘Carter’ Is Now Airing on WGN America

Montauker Jerry O’Connell‘s crime drama Carter, which recently concluded its first 10-episode season in Canada, is now playing on WGN America in the United States. The debut episode aired Tuesday, August 7 and will continue every week through the season.

Watch the trailer above.

Carter tells the story of Harley Carter (O’Connell), an actor who famously plays a detective on a hit TV show until a scandal sends him home to his small Canadian hometown for some much needed time off. However, he soon finds himself playing a real-life detective with his childhood friends, one of them a real police detective Sam Shaw (Sydney Tamiia Poitier), and the other a streetwise ex-junkie who owns a food truck, Dave Leigh, played by Kristian Bruun (Orphan Black).

The first episode, which leads Carter to become a consulting detective for his hometown police force, revolves around his longtime housekeeper confessing to a murder he clearly didn’t commit. Carter, Shaw and Leah crack the case thanks to Carter’s intimate knowledge of detective tropes from his years of playing one on TV. Think Nathan Fillion in Castle or Rob Lowe, except as a lawyer, in The Grinder.

Carter received mixed reviews in Canada and now the U.S. It’s a fun show with the always charismatic and relatable O’Connell in the lead role. This show is certainly not breaking any new ground, per se, but that doesn’t make it any less enjoyable to watch. Besides, the cliches are on purpose in most cases, turning it into a sort of meta experience–watching a TV detective drama about a guy who acts in a TV detective drama and uses that fact to help him catch the killer.

You can watch Carter Episode 1 via WGN America on demand and continue watching the show every Tuesday at 10 p.m. (Episode 2 airs this Tuesday, August 14 at 10 p.m.).