‘Jurassic Park’ Returns to Theaters for 25th Anniversary Screenings

East Hampton director Steven Spielberg used to have a dinosaur weathervane sticking out above the hedges at his home here in honor of his mega-hit 1993 film Jurassic Park. The weathervane eventually came down, but his movie has endured over 25 years and four sequels, including this summer’s Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom.

Now, to celebrate the big 25th anniversary of Spielberg’s first film in the series, Fathom Events and Universal Pictures are putting Jurassic Park back on the big screen for a special limited run in more than 500 theaters around the country. The film will screen at these theaters for three days, including showtimes on Sunday, September 16; Tuesday, September 18; and Wednesday, September 19.

You can pickup tickets to your nearest showing (in Stony Brook or Holtsville—but, inexplicably, not East Hampton—on Long Island) at the Fathom Events website: fathomevents.com/events/jurassic-park-25th-anniversary.

Jurassic Park also had a 3-D re-release on the 20th anniversary in 2013.

The film, starring Laura Dern, Sam Neill, Jeff Goldblum and Richard Attenborough—looking alarmingly like our founder Dan Rattiner (see above)—is based on Michael Crichton’s 1990 book, also called Jurassic Park, about a theme park with real dinosaurs brought back to life through the magic of cloning DNA preserved in ancient chunks of amber. Of course we all know things at the park didn’t quite go according to plan. But, man, it was certainly a fun ride!

If you don’t remember the thrills, or need a reminder, just watch the original trailer above and get psyched to buy tickets to relive this blockbuster in the theater next month.