Scarlett Johansson Designs Spatula to Raise Money for No Kid Hungry

The spotlight—for better or worse—has been on Scarlett Johansson lately, but she’s using that increased attention to help the overwhelming child hunger epidemic in the United States. The Amagansett resident designed a limited edition silicone spatula as part of Williams Sonoma’s 7th annual national fundraising program benefitting No Kid Hungry.

The spatula is covered in red prints of Johansson’s lips, with the phrase “Made with love” written on it. Johansson told US Weekly, “I wanted to create something that was playful and would be immediately attractive to purchase.” Her Lips spatula is one of 15 in this year’s Tools for Change collection, with each one designed by a different celebrity. Among the 15 designs are Gwen Stefani’s #Truth, Jesse Tyler Ferguson’s Man with Bow Tie, Questlove’s Red and Black Strobe Discs, Zac Posen’s Ruler, Kevin Bacon’s Six Degrees, YouTuber Connor Franta’s Monochrome Love and East Ender Ina Garten’s “Cook Like a Pro!”

Each spatula is $13.95, and 30% of the proceeds will go toward No Kid Hungry. To date, Williams Sonoma has raised over $5.5 million for the organization, providing more than 55 million meals to starving children. Launched in 2010, No Kid Hungry uses programs like School Breakfast, an initiative that pushes schools to include a mandatory breakfast period in the school day, to bring food to the approximately one in six children in America who consistently struggle with hunger. Johansson told USA Today, “When kids feel full, nourished and not worried about where their next meal is coming from, they have the chance to do what they do best—they have the chance to just be kids.”

To make the Tools for Change campaign more exciting for the celebrity ambassadors, Williams Sonoma has added a competitive element. Each celeb will post a photo of their spatula on social media to entice their followers to buy one. The designer of the best-selling spatula will be declared the winner, and Williams Sonoma will make a $5,000 donation to No Kid Hungry in their name.

To learn more about No Kid Hungry, visit nokidhungry.org.