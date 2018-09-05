5 Hamptons Art Exhibitions to Check Out this Weekend

The Hamptons is abundant with a wide array of art from emerging and established artists, from those still alive or those long since passed. Out here, any aspiring painter, photographer or sculptor can find the opportunity to have their art displayed for the suntanned masses. As the season shifts, visit these five incredible galleries to explore the immense wealth of talent the Hamptons holds and feel inspired by the artists’ unspoken words.

Dreaming In Color (illustrated above)

Immerse yourself in color with a group exhibition featuring the vibrant work of Latin American artists Isabel Brinck, Laura Villarreal, Andres Ferrandis and Hamilton Aguiar. This curation explores the universal language of color that transcends cultural divide, connecting the unconscious and conscious mind. This is in keeping with Chase Edwards Contemporary’s focus on the abstract and realist works of local, national and international artists of all backgrounds. The exhibition will run from September 15 to September 30. 2462 Main Street, Bridgehampton. 631-604-2204, chaseedwardsgallery.com

Raymond Hendler: Time of the Metaphor

Although Raymond Hendler passed away 20 years ago, his work as an abstract expressionist remains a point of discussion to this day. Most recently, the artist’s 1960s paintings were featured in a solo exhibition at Berry Campbell Gallery in New York City. The Quogue gallery, Quogue’s first and only private gallery, will hold an exhibition of Hendler’s highlights, dating from the 1950s to the 1990s through September 30. 44 Quogue Street, Quogue. 631-653-6236, quoguegallery.com

Kiss and Tell

RJD Gallery specializes in contemporary art with more focus on magical, figurative realism. Featuring the work of Mary Jane Ansell, Andrea Kowch and Kris Lewis, Kiss and Tell says so much with so little context. The unreadable expressions and surreal backgrounds, pique the curiosity of the viewer. Whatever could these women be hiding? You only have until October 1 to try and figure it out. 2385 Main Street, Bridgehampton. 631-725-1161, rjdgallery.com

Straight Red Trees

Guild Hall, one of the first multidisciplinary centers in the country to combine a museum, theater and education space under one roof was established in 1931. For 90 years, Guild Hall has embraces all forms of art. Now it is proud to present “Straight Red Trees,” from Dennis Oppenheim’s 2006 Alternative Landscape Components series. Made of steel, acrylic and expanded metal, these works integrate art, nature and the viewer. The sculpture will be on display through May 24, 2019. 158 Main Street, East Hampton, 631-324-0806, guildhall.org

Watercolors from France and Switzerland

The Romany Kramoris Gallery is proud to announce a showing of watercolors painted by Peter Lipman-Wulf while in exile as German of Jewish descent forced to flee from the Nazi régime. As a refugee, there was no way for him to sculpt, so he turned his creative passion toward paper. Yet history regards him mostly as a sculptor and graphic artist, so his delicate paintings are often overlooked. The watercolors will be on display through September 27. 41 Main Street, Sag Harbor. 631-725-2499, kramorisgallery.com