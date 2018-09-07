Alec Baldwin and Fellow “SNL” Alumni to Present at 2018 Emmy Awards

The 70th Annual 2018 Primetime Emmy Awards is rapidly approaching this month, and the first wave of celebrity presenters has just been announced. And, of course, a Hamptons star or two made the cut.

Amagansett native Alec Baldwin will bring his signature charm and dashing good looks to the podium at least once during the ceremony, first to present and second to possibly accept the award for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series—Saturday Night Live—which he’s nominated for. Baldwin’s nomination is likely due to his infamous portrayal of President Donald Trump. He can currently be seen on ABC hosting The Match Game and, as of October 14, The Alec Baldwin Show (previously Sundays with Alec Baldwin). Unfortunately, he’ll no longer be seen in the upcoming Joker movie.

Baldwin’s SNL and 30 Rock co-star, Tina Fey, will also be a presenter at the award show alongside their 30 Rock co-star, Tracy Morgan. Morgan recently performed a comedy routine at the Westhampton Beach Performing Arts Center in July, and his newest show, The Last O.G., which premiered March 31, has already been approved for a second season.

The stage will be shared by yet another SNL star, Kate McKinnon, who will present an award and is nominated for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series—SNL. Other presenters include Rachel Brosnahan, Millie Bobby Brown, Michael Douglas, Kit Harington, Taraji P. Henson, Bob Odenkirk, Sandra Oh and Constance Wu.

And who else to host the immaculate event, but two SNL regulars? Colin Jost and Michael Che, best known for playing the comedic duo of the “Weekend Update” sketch on the NBC show, bring their comedic genius to the big stage. While not yet an East Ender himself, Jost has been in a romantic relationship with Amagansett resident Scarlett Johansson, for almost five months, walking down the red carpet together—for the first time—at the Avengers: Infinity War premiere on April 23. SNL creator Lorne Michaels executive produces the program.

With the stage packed with so many SNL alumni, as well as other amazing stars, it’s sure to be a memorable—and hilarious—night. The 2018 Emmy Awards airs on Monday, September 17 at 8 p.m. on NBC.