Bay Street Theater’s Mainstage Season Concludes as Fall Content Begins

Bay Street Theater’s 2018 Mainstage Season may be over, but the quality entertainment keeps on coming. The fall months are packed with rockin’ concerts and unique productions, so head on over to the gem of Sag Harbor.

Don Giovanni in New York

Saturday, September 22, 8 p.m.

Presented in collaboration with Divaria Productions, this will be a unique historical-based production, re-enacting events leading up to New York’s first Italian opera. The show celebrates the connection between Mozart’s librettist Lorenzo Da Ponte, one of New York’s first Italian immigrants, Spanish bel canto expert Manuel Garcia and his daughter, opera diva Maria Malibran. Blending selections from the music of Don Giovanni with an original script based on Da Ponte’s memoirs and Malibran and Garcia’s letters, the show tells the story of the meeting of these three musical icons and their important contribution to Italian culture and the arts. Tickets $25–$50.

Celebrating Sly and the Family Stone

Thursday, September 27, 8 p.m.

The Sag Harbor American Music Festival kicks off its 8th season with a special concert celebration of Sly and the Family Stone. A group of East End musicians, directed by Sag Harbor’s own Daniel Koontz, will bring the seminal funk band’s classic songs to life. The set will include all the band’s biggest hits, including “Dance to the Music,” “Hot Fun in the Summertime,” “Everyday People” and “Thank You (Falettinme Be Mice Elf Agin).” So get ready to move to some of the most infectious dance music ever written. Tickets $30 at sagharbormusic.org.

Gene Casey and the Lone Sharks

Saturday, September 29, 8 p.m.

Gene Casey and the Lone Sharks celebrate 30 years of rhythm and twang with a Rock and Roll dance party. Forming the Lone Sharks after moving to the East End in 1988, they quickly became a mainstay in the late 1990s Hamptons music scene. Now a Dan’s Papers Best of the Best Hall of Fame band, they’re sure to go all out for this anniversary concert. Tickets $25.

The Sixties Show

October 12–13, 8 p.m.

The Sixties Show features former band members of top acts, such as those of Bob Dylan, James Brown, The Kinks and the Saturday Night Live band. The show is a cross-generational crowd pleaser, thanks to the band’s ability to perfectly recreate spot on, note for note re-creations of the classic hits, B-sides and deep album cuts from the 1960s, without any help from samples, backing tracks or prerecorded music of any kind. In addition to the concert experience, the show is also powerfully dramatized by a combination of narration and ’60s archival audio and newsreel footage.

Tickets $35.

Eaglemania! The World’s Greatest Eagles Tribute Band

October 19–20, 8 p.m.

That isn’t their slogan by mistake. EagleMania has dedicated themselves to faithfully reproducing the music of The Eagles. Since their inception, EagleMania has been thrilling audiences all over the country with their stunning five-part harmony and uncanny ability to emulate the unmistakable sound of The Eagles. Their show consists of the Eagles’ greatest hits as well as the solo work of Don Henley, Glenn Frey and Joe Walsh. Tickets $37.

Stages Presents Frankenstein Follies

October 26–28, times vary

Get in the holiday spirit with a Halloween-themed musical revue directed and choreographed by Helene Leonard, featuring all your favorite monsters and ghouls with a cast of local young performers. Tickets $15.

Literature Live! Presents The Great Gatsby

November 8–25, times vary

F. Scott Fitzgerald’s classic Jazz Age novel, The Great Gatsby, comes to life on Bay Street’s intimate stage this November. Using curriculum-based literature, Bay Street Theater creates a unique learning experience by bringing professional theater artists together to present this educational production. Tickets $20–$55.

Bay Street Theater, 1 Bay Street, Sag Harbor. 631-725-9500, baystreet.org