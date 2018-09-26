Gregory Ling Joins Greenport Harbor Brewery as Executive Chef

Greenport Harbor Brewery in Peconic has a new man in charge of the kitchen, executive chef Gregory Ling. “We are beyond excited for Greg to join Greenport Harbor Brewing Company (GHBC). His passion and commitment to great food experiences will make us and our beer even more exceptional,” says John Liegey, co-founder of GHBC.

Growing up in Philadelphia as the son of Chinese immigrants, Ling’s love of food came from being exposed to a wide variety of cuisines at a young age. “My mom was my role model,” he notes. Since arriving on the North Fork, he has worked at the Frisky Oyster and the Riverhead Project. Most recently, he led the kitchen team at Industry Standard in Greenport.

Although his relationship with the East End is a bit on and off, returning to Philadelphia often, one could consider him an honorary North Forker. He starts each day with coffee from popular Greenport deli Goldberg’s Famous Bagels before driving a short 12 minutes to GHBC to start preparing the day’s specials. He cooks what he feels like eating that day and is consistently inspired by the expansive bounty here on the North Fork. “We’re so lucky to be surrounded by so many ingredients—between the farm vegetables, grains and seafood, there’s so much to take advantage of right in front of us,” he says.

Ling is excited to join Greenport Harbor Brewery as executive chef and views the company’s philosophy regrading beer and brewing as mirroring his own approach to food and cooking. He says, “It’s not about being fussy or precious, but creating with integrity—using only the best ingredients to make high quality, flavorful experiences.”

Guests are already raving about the unique dishes coming out of the kitchen, including the Little Gem Salad, Damn Damn Noodles, Black Duck Porter and Korean Fried Chicken Sandwich. Ling has been working closely with head brewer Pat Alfred to create a deeper connection between the brewery and restaurant. One such idea is to come up with the ideal pairings of seasonal beers and dinners to recommend to guests.

Ling is hopeful for the future of the restaurant, even as the East End transitions from bustling Hamptons summer to quiet Hamptons fall. He says the restaurants in Greenport, close in proximity to many fall attractions like corn mazes and pumpkin patches, will perform just fine for a little while longer, “probably through Thanksgiving.” Although as fall turns to winter, the restaurant may close on specific days. Be sure to check greenportharborbrewing.com for hours and more info.