Guild Hall Brings International Theater to the Big Screen this Fall

Guild Hall programming continues this fall with screenings of grandiose productions put on by The Met and National Theatre, a comedy show and an opera lecture. In addition to these enticing offerings, there are also may works of art on display, including those in the Ellsworth Kelly in the Hamptons exhibition through October 8 and “Straight Red Trees” through May 2019.

Shut Up and Laugh!

Friday, September 28, 8 p.m.

Anita Boyer and Kasia Klimiuk have been bringing shows to the East End for the past eight years with the award winning theater group Our Fabulous Variety Show, and now they’ve decided to present a one-night showcase of their own comedy. You need only glance at one of their text threads or pop your head into a rehearsal to see their comedic chemistry. Now you can join them for an evening of improv, sketches, monologues and surprises, featuring special guests Kristen Lee Curcie and Joe Pallister. Tickets $10.

National Theatre Live Screening: Julie

Saturday, October 12, 7 p.m.

Vanessa Kirby and Eric Kofi Abrefa star in the cast of this brand new production of August Strindberg’s play Miss Julie, written by Polly Stenham, directed by Carrie Cracknell and broadcast live from the National Theatre to cinemas. Wild and newly single, Julie throws a late night party and initiates a power game with Jean, which rapidly descends into a savage fight for survival. Tickets $18.

Operatif Lecture with Victoria Bond

Saturday, October 13, noon

Opera lecturer extraordinaire Victoria Bond will give a presentation Biography or Myth: Do Opera Composers Modify History to Tell a Better Story? Bond will speak about historically themed operas, including those by Donizetti and Rossini as well as Aida and Bellini’s Norma. A light buffet brunch will be served. Tickets $30.

The Met Live in HD: Verdi’s Aida

Saturday, October 13, 1 p.m.

In what should be a highlight of the new season, soprano Anna Netrebko sings her first Met Aida, going toe-to-toe with mezzo-soprano Anita Rachvelishvili as Amneris in ancient Egypt. Tickets $22.

The Met Live in HD: Saint-Saëns’ Samson et Dalila

Saturday, October 20, 1 p.m.

Mezzo-soprano Elīna Garanča and tenor Roberto Alagna reunite for a sensual French opera, starring in the title roles of Saint-Saëns’s biblical epic Samson et Dalila. Tickets $22.

The Met Live in HD: Puccini’s La Fanciulla del West

Saturday, October 27, 1 p.m.

Marco Armiliato, Eva-Maria Westbroek, Jonas Kaufmann, Carlo Bosi, Željko Lučić, Michael Todd Simpson, Matthew Rose and Oren Gradus star in a four-hour romp through the Wild West. Tickets $22.

National Theatre Live Screening: King Lear

Friday, November 9, 7 p.m.

See Ian McKellen’s incredibly powerful performance in what is widely considered to be the greatest tragedy ever written, Shakespeare’s King Lear sees two aging fathers—one a King, one his courtier—reject the children who truly love them. Their blindness unleashes a tornado of pitiless ambition and treachery, as family and state are plunged into a violent power struggle with bitter ends. Tickets $18.

The Met Live in HD: Muhly’s Marnie

Saturday, November 10, 1 p.m.

Composer Nico Muhly unveils his second new opera for the Met with this gripping reimagining of Winston Graham’s novel, set in the 1950s, about a beautiful, mysterious young woman who assumes multiple identities. Director Michael Mayer and his creative team have devised a fast-moving, cinematic world for this exhilarating story of denial and deceit, which also inspired a film by Alfred Hitchcock. Mezzo-soprano Isabel Leonard sings the enigmatic Marnie, and baritone Christopher Maltman is the man who pursues her—with disastrous results. Robert Spano conducts. Tickets $22.

Guild Hall, 158 Main Street, East Hampton. 631-324-0806, guildhall.org