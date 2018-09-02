Our sister site and monthly magazine, Behind the Hedges (BehindtheHedges.com), offers an index of Hamptons real estate and more by the numbers for Labor Day 2018. Read these tidbits and factoids, and feel satisfied knowing a little bit more than most about East End properties, history and more. Or, store them deep in your brain now and impress friends and colleagues at cocktail parties later.

Price paid by Peter Matthiessen for six acres in Sagaponack, 1959: $35,000

Amount Mrs. Robert Caro had to buy a house on Lily Pond Lane, East Hampton, 1982: $50,000

Area where the Caros bought, 1982: Springs

Price paid for E.L. Doctorow’s house, Sag Harbor, 2017: $2.5 million

Price paid by Ross Bleckner for Truman Capote’s Sagaponack home, 1994: $800,000

Sales price of the former Capote home, 2014: $13 million

Price paid by Pelé for 156 Waterhole Road, Springs, 1979: $156,000

Price paid by buyer of Pelé’s house, 2018: $2.85 million

Contract awarded to Pelé by New York Cosmos, 1975, making him the highest paid athlete in the world:

3 years, $2.8 million

Contract awarded to Wayne Rooney by DC United, 2018: 2.5 years, $13 million

Value of $2.8 million in 1975 dollars today: $13 million

Number of streets containing “Water” in Southampton: 3

Number of streets containing “Water” in East Hampton: 4