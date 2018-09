The Third Annual North Fork TV Festival commenced on Thursday, September 6, 2018 at The Gallery Hotel in Greenport. Mayor George W. Hubbard Jr. presented actress Bridget Moynahan with a Certificate of Commendation in honor of her function as Ambassador for the Arts to the Village of Greenport. Guests and celebrities in attendance enjoyed a night of cocktails, appetizers and a comedy show hosted by Donna Drake of Live it Up! The festival continues through Saturday, September 8.