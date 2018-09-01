Sarah Jessica Parker Promotes New Book at BookHampton

Bridgehamptonite Sarah Jessica Parker attended a literary event at BookHampton in East Hampton on August 28 to promote Fatima Farheen Mirza‘s new novel, A Place for Us. The tome, which debuted earlier this summer and quickly became a New York Times Best Seller, is the first to be published by Parker’s new imprint, SJP for Hogarth, and Mirza’s first published novel.

I’ll never forget this night: surrounded by loved ones, sharing the stage w the incredible @likaluca, &above all, celebrating& tearing up& laughing w @SJP— that after months of excitement& waiting, #APlaceForUs was out. Huge, huge thanks to @BNBuzz @kistomatic @HogarthBooks 💙✨ pic.twitter.com/MC1VTiGRUF — Fatima Farheen Mirza (@fatimafmirza) June 18, 2018

A Place for Us, is about an Indian-American Muslim family coming together for a wedding and struggling to reconcile their family ties, while discovering who they are as individuals. The story begins with parents Rafiq and Layla as Indian immigrants moving to California. Then the reader follows the years in which their three children must walk the line between the two cultures. Experience all the joys, struggles and betrayal the family must work past.

Parker recently launched SJP for Hogarth in partnership with Molly Stern, Publisher of Crown and Hogarth. Carefully selecting each piece, the Bridgehampton actress is fully involved in the editorial and publishing process for each book under her imprint. The second SJP for Hogarth book, Golden Child by Claire Adam, is expected to release in January 2019.