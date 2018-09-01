Sarah Jessica Parker Promotes New Book at BookHampton

Bridgehamptonite Sarah Jessica Parker attended a literary event at BookHampton in East Hampton on August 28 to promote Fatima Farheen Mirza‘s new novel, A Place for Us. The tome, which debuted earlier this summer and quickly became a New York Times Best Seller, is the first to be published by Parker’s new imprint, SJP for Hogarth, and Mirza’s first published novel.
Calling my fellow bookworms out East! I’m inviting you all to join me and the remarkable Fatima Farheen Mirza for a @BookHampton event at the East Hampton Library on Tuesday 8/28 at 5pm. Come be part of our conversation about books and her @NYTimes best-selling debut novel “A Place for Us”. A link to register for the event is below. Thanks to readers in the US “A Place For Us” is now in it’s 7th printing (!!!) and we sincerely couldn’t be more thrilled. We are so grateful to everyone who has found their way to this unforgettable story whether through their local bookseller, local library or other means. Looking forward to seeing many of you there. https://bit.ly/2w86Bzn X, SJ
The Sex and the City actress, accompanied by husband Matthew Broderick, went to the book reading in East Hampton to have an open discussion with the young author, moderated by BookHampton owner Carolyn Brody. Parker announced the event on Instagram a week earlier. Included in her caption was, “Looking forward to seeing many of you there.” OK! Magazine posted several pictures of Parker, Broderick and Mirza leaving BookHampton together.
Parker was also present at the debut of Mirza’s novel. According to Mirza’s twitter, she could never forget the night her book debuted in June. Surrounded by loved ones and fans, and after “months of waiting and excitement, A Place for Us was finally out.” In the tweet, Parker is seen standing next to Mirza holding copies of the novel.
I’ll never forget this night: surrounded by loved ones, sharing the stage w the incredible @likaluca, &above all, celebrating& tearing up& laughing w @SJP— that after months of excitement& waiting, #APlaceForUs was out. Huge, huge thanks to @BNBuzz @kistomatic @HogarthBooks 💙✨ pic.twitter.com/MC1VTiGRUF
A Place for Us, is about an Indian-American Muslim family coming together for a wedding and struggling to reconcile their family ties, while discovering who they are as individuals. The story begins with parents Rafiq and Layla as Indian immigrants moving to California. Then the reader follows the years in which their three children must walk the line between the two cultures. Experience all the joys, struggles and betrayal the family must work past.
Parker recently launched SJP for Hogarth in partnership with Molly Stern, Publisher of Crown and Hogarth. Carefully selecting each piece, the Bridgehampton actress is fully involved in the editorial and publishing process for each book under her imprint. The second SJP for Hogarth book, Golden Child by Claire Adam, is expected to release in January 2019.