WHBPAC Packs Lots of Music—and a Little Comedy—into Fall Schedule

Summer is officially over, but Westhampton Beach Performing Arts Center (WHBPAC) shows no sign of slowing down its impressive flow of quality content. Fall 2018 offers five incredible concerts and one laugh-out-loud comedy night that you that are too good to miss.

Niccolò Ronchi & Esther Abrami

Saturday, September 29, 7 p.m.

Two incredibly talented classical musicians collide in the ultimate duel of violin vs. piano. Both young and yet highly praised as masters of their craft, Italian pianist Niccolò Ronchi and French violinist Esther Abrami battle it out to assert the supremacy of their instrument over the other. Showcasing several of the most beautiful pieces ever written for the two instruments, the two will ultimately combine to portray the nuances of the human soul. Free.

Jeff LeBlanc

Saturday, October 6, 8 p.m.

Having gotten his start at the Westhampton Beach Bakery, this singer-songwriter is quickly cementing himself among the musical greats to come out of the East End. Jeff LeBlanc’s signature dreamy pop has captivated fans across the country, and he’s toured with the likes of Chris Stapleton, Boz Scaggs, Tori Kelly and Daughtry, while selling out his own headlined shows. With numerous television placements, three Top 20 albums on the iTunes charts and new music on the way, this man has epitomized success as an independent artist.

Tickets $30.

Meat Loaf’s Neverland Band

Sunday, October 21, 8 p.m.

Experience the iconic Bat Out of Hell album and other hit songs performed brilliantly by The Neverland Band, featuring American Idol winner Caleb Johnson. The Neverland Band includes world-class alumni spanning the history of the Meat Loaf legacy. Johnson delivers his own unique renditions of such classics as “Bat Out of Hell,” “Paradise by the Dashboard Light” and “I’d Do Anything for Love” while staying true to the essence of Meat Loaf’s delivery. Tickets $49.

The Lone Bellow

Friday, November 2, 8 p.m.

Revered for transcendent harmonies, serious musicianship and raucous live performances, this Brooklyn-birthed trio has quickly earned a place among the indie greats of this generation. The Lone Bellow’s lyrics are incredibly sincere, with conviction poured out in every note. Pair that with their playful antics and you have the makings of a truly memorable evening. Tickets $30–$65.

Howie Mandel

Saturday, November 10, 8 p.m.

Author, actor, host, comic…there are countless words to describe this incredible talent, but really, he needs no introduction. A constant force in show business and a mainstay in the American comedy scene, Howie Mandel will have you laughing from his first bit to his last line. So get up close and personal with this comedic genius.

Tickets $125–$165.

The Weight Band

Friday, November 23, 8 p.m.

The parting wish of the legendary Levon Helm was for the music of The Band to continue to live on, and that wish is fulfilled by The Weight Band. With hits such as “The Weight,” “Ophelia,” “Tears of Rage” and “Up on Cripple Creek,” Helm and The Band’s music continues to entertain and move the lives of millions, both young and old. All of the members of The Weight Band were either actual members of The Band or are directly and deeply connected to the group’s legacy. This is the most authentic presentation of The Band that the world is ever going to get. Tickets $49.

