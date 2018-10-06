Blog Du Jour

Let Dan’s Best of the Best Landscapers Handle Fall Cleanup

And vote for your 2018 picks by Columbus Day!

Kate Ferrero October 6, 2018
16556694 - pile of fall leaves with fan rake on lawn
Photo: Elenathewise/123RF

With the passing of September, it’s time to fully embrace the fall season in all its glory, time to swap your sunscreen for hot apple cider and get ready for what this time of year has to offer! Although many may be sad to kiss summer goodbye, it’s the days of pumpkin picking and other fall essentials that keep everyone eager for the oncoming season. While many people adore the switch in weather with its scenic, changing trees and seasonal activities, the need for lawn maintenance also becomes necessary. To keep your property clear from fallen leaves and prepared for winter it’s best to turn to the professionals, so you can focus on the fun stuff.

With so many different services across Long Island, it can be difficult to sort through and find which can get the job done best. Fortunately, Dan’s Best of the Best Landscapers have been voted for by thousands of East Enders who know the ins and outs of properly taking care of their properties across the Hamptons and North Fork.

Don’t let the pesky side of fall bring you down! Turn to Dan’s Best of the Best 2017 award-winning landscaping services this season.

Find more of the East End’s best businesses and personalities at DansBOTB.com and make sure to vote for your favorites in the 2018 contest by October 8.

BEST OF THE BEST HALL OF FAME

Unlimited Earth Care Inc.
2249 Scuttle Hole Road, Bridgehampton
631-725-755 unlimitedearthcare.com

 HAMPTONS

Platinum
Nature’s Garden Inc.
425 County Road 39A, Southampton
631-204-1970, naturesguardianinc.com

Gold
Marders Landscaping
120 Snake Hollow Road, Bridgehampton
631-537-3700, marders.com

Silver (Tie)
Stinchi Landscaping
92 Potunk Lane, Westhampton Beach
631-288-5005

Silver (Tie)
Jose Camacho Landscaping
19 Gardiners Avenue, East Hampton
631-353-1754

Bronze
Cantwell Landscaping
3 Donellan Road, Hampton Bays
631-204-1368

NORTH FORK

Platinum
Superior Landscape Solutions
22 Shinnecock Avenue, East Quogue
631-766-7131, superiorlandscapesolutions.com

Gold
Chris Mohr Landscaping
22155 County Road 48, Cutchogue
631-765-4617, chrismohrlandscaping-masonry.com

Silver
Dirt Grounds Construction
1335 New Suffolk Road, Cutchogue
631-734-8808, facebook.com/dirtgroundsconstruction 

Bronze (Tie)
Castillo Scapes
9700 Main Road, Mattituck
631-241-8712, facebook.com/castilloscapes

Bronze (Tie)
Pete’s Earthworks & Marine Construction
32635 County Road 48, Peconic
631-735-9011, facebook.com/pemc11958

Facebook Comments

Show More

Related Articles

October 8, 2018 Dan's Papers cover art (detail) by Carol Luz
October 6, 2018
24

Dan’s Papers Cover Artist Carol Luz Paints Pampered Pups Judy & Elroy

dogs standing on the beach, in France
October 5, 2018
150

East End Kids Event Highlights: Columbus Day Weekend

Compania Flamenca, Photo: Beatrix Molnar
October 5, 2018
81

Head to Stony Brook for Stellar Fall Shows at Staller Center for the Arts

Photo: Ralph Fiskness/123RF horse pony ride
October 5, 2018
196

North Fork Event Highlights: Columbus Day Weekend