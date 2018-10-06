Let Dan’s Best of the Best Landscapers Handle Fall Cleanup

With the passing of September, it’s time to fully embrace the fall season in all its glory, time to swap your sunscreen for hot apple cider and get ready for what this time of year has to offer! Although many may be sad to kiss summer goodbye, it’s the days of pumpkin picking and other fall essentials that keep everyone eager for the oncoming season. While many people adore the switch in weather with its scenic, changing trees and seasonal activities, the need for lawn maintenance also becomes necessary. To keep your property clear from fallen leaves and prepared for winter it’s best to turn to the professionals, so you can focus on the fun stuff.

Find more of the East End’s best businesses and personalities at DansBOTB.com and make sure to vote for your favorites in the 2018 contest by October 8.

BEST OF THE BEST HALL OF FAME

Unlimited Earth Care Inc.

2249 Scuttle Hole Road, Bridgehampton

631-725-755 unlimitedearthcare.com

HAMPTONS

Platinum

Nature’s Garden Inc.

425 County Road 39A, Southampton

631-204-1970, naturesguardianinc.com

Gold

Marders Landscaping

120 Snake Hollow Road, Bridgehampton

631-537-3700, marders.com

Silver (Tie)

Stinchi Landscaping

92 Potunk Lane, Westhampton Beach

631-288-5005

Silver (Tie)

Jose Camacho Landscaping

19 Gardiners Avenue, East Hampton

631-353-1754

Bronze

Cantwell Landscaping

3 Donellan Road, Hampton Bays

631-204-1368

NORTH FORK

Platinum

Superior Landscape Solutions

22 Shinnecock Avenue, East Quogue

631-766-7131, superiorlandscapesolutions.com

Gold

Chris Mohr Landscaping

22155 County Road 48, Cutchogue

631-765-4617, chrismohrlandscaping-masonry.com

Silver

Dirt Grounds Construction

1335 New Suffolk Road, Cutchogue

631-734-8808, facebook.com/dirtgroundsconstruction

Bronze (Tie)

Castillo Scapes

9700 Main Road, Mattituck

631-241-8712, facebook.com/castilloscapes

Bronze (Tie)

Pete’s Earthworks & Marine Construction

32635 County Road 48, Peconic

631-735-9011, facebook.com/pemc11958