Let Dan’s Best of the Best Landscapers Handle Fall Cleanup

With the passing of September, it’s time to fully embrace the fall season in all its glory, time to swap your sunscreen for hot apple cider and get ready for what this time of year has to offer! Although many may be sad to kiss summer goodbye, it’s the days of pumpkin picking and other fall essentials that keep everyone eager for the oncoming season. While many people adore the switch in weather with its scenic, changing trees and seasonal activities, the need for lawn maintenance also becomes necessary. To keep your property clear from fallen leaves and prepared for winter it’s best to turn to the professionals, so you can focus on the fun stuff.
With so many different services across Long Island, it can be difficult to sort through and find which can get the job done best. Fortunately, Dan’s Best of the Best Landscapers have been voted for by thousands of East Enders who know the ins and outs of properly taking care of their properties across the Hamptons and North Fork.
Don’t let the pesky side of fall bring you down! Turn to Dan’s Best of the Best 2017 award-winning landscaping services this season.
Find more of the East End’s best businesses and personalities at DansBOTB.com and make sure to vote for your favorites in the 2018 contest by October 8.
BEST OF THE BEST HALL OF FAME
Unlimited Earth Care Inc.
2249 Scuttle Hole Road, Bridgehampton
631-725-755 unlimitedearthcare.com
HAMPTONS
Platinum
Nature’s Garden Inc.
425 County Road 39A, Southampton
631-204-1970, naturesguardianinc.com
Gold
Marders Landscaping
120 Snake Hollow Road, Bridgehampton
631-537-3700, marders.com
Silver (Tie)
Stinchi Landscaping
92 Potunk Lane, Westhampton Beach
631-288-5005
Silver (Tie)
Jose Camacho Landscaping
19 Gardiners Avenue, East Hampton
631-353-1754
Bronze
Cantwell Landscaping
3 Donellan Road, Hampton Bays
631-204-1368
NORTH FORK
Platinum
Superior Landscape Solutions
22 Shinnecock Avenue, East Quogue
631-766-7131, superiorlandscapesolutions.com
Gold
Chris Mohr Landscaping
22155 County Road 48, Cutchogue
631-765-4617, chrismohrlandscaping-masonry.com
Silver
Dirt Grounds Construction
1335 New Suffolk Road, Cutchogue
631-734-8808, facebook.com/dirtgroundsconstruction
Bronze (Tie)
Castillo Scapes
9700 Main Road, Mattituck
631-241-8712, facebook.com/castilloscapes
Bronze (Tie)
Pete’s Earthworks & Marine Construction
32635 County Road 48, Peconic
631-735-9011, facebook.com/pemc11958