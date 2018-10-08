Sagaponack’s own Drew Barrymore made an appearance on the second episode of the new Netflix original series Norm Macdonald Has a Show. The first season was released on September 14, and stars the Saturday Night Live (SNL) alumnus Norm Macdonald as the host with sidekick co-host Adam Eget.

The episode begins with Macdonald informing Barrymore that he watched the first season of her new Netflix show, Santa Clarita Diet. The two discussed how the content offered by streaming services differs from that of traditional film and TV, because writers have more liberty to let their characters change and evolve that over time, with less of a threat of being cancelled in the show’s infancy. Barrymore delves into the fact that she hasn’t done much television since her time on SNL in 1982, which she hosted six times since. She also states that she would love to host it again as it’s “[her] favorite thing to do in life,” adding that when on the show, she always gives it “infinite percent.”

After a slight detour, the SNL alumni laugh together as Barrymore tells the audience how she stays in touch with previous director Steven Spielberg. She says, “I send all these pictures to [him] all the time, of my daughter because she looks like E.T.” She can’t believe that destiny worked out in a way that had her give birth to the alien she’s most connected to.

Later in the episode, Barrymore speaks about the importance of connections shared between people. “Even if you’re just buying something from someone in a convenience store…just to look up…have a kind exchange, that is so powerful to me,” she says, ending her monologue with, “I march in the army of optimism.”

You can watch the entire first season of Norm Macdonald Has a Show on Netflix now.