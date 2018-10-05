Head to Stony Brook for Stellar Fall Shows at Staller Center for the Arts

The Hamptons has plenty of esteemed venues to choose from, but if you widen your search a little further down Long Island, you’ll discover the prized gem of Stony Brook University, the Staller Center for the Arts. Driving a few extra miles is a small price to pay for the stellar shows scheduled this fall.

Compania Flamenca

Saturday, October 13, 8 p.m.

This group of elite artists, including world-renowned dancer Eduardo Guerrero, captivates audiences as they convey all of the different feelings of this temperamental and passionate dance. Tickets $44.

Starry Nights—October

Wednesday, October 17, 7 p.m.

Starry Nights features artists-in-residence, professors of music and doctor of musical arts musicians at the top of their game. Featured talent includes violinist Arnaud Sussmann and percussionist Eduardo Leandro. Tickets $40.

Megan Hilty

Saturday, October 20, 8 p.m.

Multi-talented Broadway star Megan Hilty is one of today’s most engaging performers. She starred as Glinda in Wicked and won acclaim for her role in the revival of Roundabout Theatre’s Noises Off. She is also known for her stellar work on NBC’s Broadway-based drama Smash. Bask in the light of a true Broadway star. Tickets $52.

Celebrity Autobiography

Saturday, October 27, 8 p.m.

Celebrity Autobiography features a first-rate comedic ensemble performing from the actual memoirs of a wide range of celebrities. The passages run the gamut from poetry by Suzanne Somers to shocking romance tips from Tommy Lee, word for hilarious word. Tickets $48.

Orpheus Chamber Orchestra

Friday, November 9, 8 p.m.

Orpheus Chamber Orchestra welcomes two innovative artists. Latvia’s Ksenija Sidorova astounds the audience on accordion while Israel’s Avi Avital makes magic on the mandolin. Tickets $48.

Peridance

Saturday, November 17, 8 p.m.

With a gorgeous troupe of dancers from the United States, Canada, Brazil, Italy, Japan and Korea, you’ll be transfixed by Peridance. New York City’s Peridance Contemporary Dance Company has been a powerhouse of energetic and evocative dance since 1984, so prepare to be amazed. Tickets $44.

Staller Center for the Arts, 100 Nicolls Road, Stony Brook. 631-632-2787, staller.sunysb.edu