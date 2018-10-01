Gwyneth Paltrow and Brad Falchuk Host Star-Studded Hamptons Wedding

Hear wedding bells?

If yes, that’s because Gwyneth Paltrow and Glee producer Brad Falchuk had the perfect East End wedding on Saturday, September 29. Originally rumored to take place on Labor Day, the ceremony was held at Paltrow’s home in Amagansett, complete with a guest list, modest in quantity but not in star-quality. The amount of VIP attendees truly made this a dream Hamptons wedding.

According to People, Jerry Seinfeld threw the couple a rehearsal dinner the previous day at his nearby Hamptons house with wife Jessica Seinfeld. The comedy icon was also one of the first wedding guests to arrive on Saturday. Paltrow’s Iron Man co-star Robert Downey Jr. attended the ceremony, and was spotted in an Instagram photo of himself alongside longtime friend Rob Lowe. In addition to being members of the infamous Brat Pack of the 1980s, People reports that both actors attended Santa Monica High School together.

Paltrow’s mother—the inestimable Amagansett actress Blythe Danner—came to watch her daughter tie the knot. “It was gorgeous,” Danner told photographers on Sunday, “the most beautiful wedding I’ve ever seen.” East Hampton director Steven Spielberg and his wife, actress Kate Capshaw, also witnessed the ceremony on Saturday.

Paltrow’s ex-husband and Coldplay front man Chris Martin was unable to attend the wedding as he was performing at the Global Citizen Festival in Central Park over that weekend. However according to Elle, their children Apple, 14, and Moses, 12, participated in the ceremony, and helped plan it.

Falchuk has a son, Brody, and daughter, Isabella, from his first marriage.

In April, Paltrow and Falchuk hosted a black-tie engagement party in Los Angeles with 400 guests, and many suspected it might have been a secret wedding (it wasn’t). By contrast, just 50 people attended the actual nuptials in Amagansett on Saturday.

On Sunday, the couple posted an Instagram photo of their overlapping hands, each adorned with a simple gold wedding ring. No caption included, but the photo said it all. Paltrow and Falchuk are positively glowing in the light of their shiny new union.