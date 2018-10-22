Ferris Bueller’s Day Off fans can peruse this prolific selection of new Matthew Broderick content. According to Deadline, the Amagansett star will star in a new Netflix series, Daybreak. He will become a guest star on ABC’s The Conners, recur on the upcoming season of FX’s comedy Better Things and voice Paramount’s upcoming animated feature Wonder Park. If that’s not enough, his brilliant performance in To Dust is scheduled for an official 2019 release.

In Daybreak, Broderick will play Burr, the cheerful upbeat principal of a post-apocalyptic Glendale high school, who knows the name of every kid in school and more importantly their favorite characters to play in Overwatch. In this broken world, Principal Burr just wants to be an ally and friend for all. The 10-episode dramedy series will focus on Josh as he teams up with a 12-year-old pyromaniac and a pacifist samurai, and must battle Mad Max-style gangs and ghoulies as they track down his missing girlfriend, Sam. Daybreak will be released in 2019.

The new Rosanne spin-off, The Conners will feature Broderick as Jackie’s, played by Laurie Metcalf, new boyfriend Peter in the upcoming Halloween episode, “There Won’t be Blood.” According to USA Today, Jackie will introduce Peter during the family’s Halloween party but immediately regret it. Additionally, an email from the principal regarding banned costumes will spark an argument between Darlene (Sara Gilbert) and Dan (John Goodman). “There Won’t Be Blood” will air on ABC next Thursday, October 30, just in time for the spooky holiday.

The FX comedy series, Better Things, co-created by Shelter Island’s Louis C.K., is entering its third season and according to Deadline, Broderick will play a counselor. Although details about his role is still under tight wraps, the show’s premise—a single mother (Pamela Adlon) trying to balance having a personal life with raising three daughters—could allow fans to speculate the importance of a counselor character. No specific date for the Season 3 premiere has been released.

Paramount’s upcoming movie, Wonder Park, takes a dive into the inexplicable imagination of a child, June (Brianna Denski) as she returns to an old fantasy she had put away. The amusement park is now in disarray, and June and her friends must now put it back together. Broderick is billed as the voice of “Dad,” but details about his place in the plot have yet to be leaked. Wonder Park will be released in theaters on March 15, 2019.

Broderick’s narrative feature To Dust was named Audience Favorite when it screened at the Tribeca Film Festival in April, and it also recently screened during the Hamptons International Film Festival over Columbus Day weekend. In the film, Shmuel (Geza Rohrig), is a Hasidic cantor in upstate New York who can’t help obsessing over his wife’s death and the haunting nightmares of her decaying body. Broderick plays Albert, a biology professor who tries to help Shmuel understand the process of decomposition. The two end up bonding over clandestine and morally grey experiments. The film is scheduled for official release in theaters in January 2019.

Also be sure to also check out Broderick as “Miracle on the Hudson” pilot Chesley “Sully” Sullenberger in Hudson, We Have a Problem, a “Fraudway” parody musical on Jimmy Kimmel Live! last week.