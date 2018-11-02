Dan’s Best of the Best 2018 Winners: North Fork Pet & Animal Services

You cast your votes. We tallied them up. And now—drum roll, please—we present to you the winners of the Dan’s Best of the Best 2018 contest! Below, you’ll find all the winning businesses, organizations and personalities in the various North Fork Pet & Animal Services categories!
BEST ANIMAL RESCUE GROUP
Platinum – LI Kitties Inc.
Gold – North Shore Horse Rescue
Silver – Kent Animal Shelter
Bronze – North Fork Animal Welfare League
BEST ANIMAL SHELTER
Platinum – North Fork Animal Welfare League
Gold – Kent Animal Shelter Dog
BEST DOG TRAINER
Platinum – Katrina Winsor
Gold – Sportsman’s Kennels
BEST GROOMER
Platinum – Dorene Phillips
Gold – Sportsman’s Kennels
BEST PET SITTER
Platinum – Hounds Town
Gold – Donna Goldense
Gold – Sportsman’s Kennels
Silver – Dog Town
Bronze – See spot run Deb Stroup
BEST PET STORE
Platinum – Dog Town
Gold – Sportsman’s Kennels
BEST VETERINARIAN
Platinum – Dr. Jennifer Cabral of North Fork Animal Hospital
Gold – Mattituck-Laurel Veterinarian Hospital
Silver – Aquebogue Veterinary Hospital Dr. Haunush
Bronze – Dr. Teresa Meekins
Bronze – North Fork Animal Hospital & Shelter Island Clinic