Dan’s Best of the Best 2018 Winners: North Fork Pet & Animal Services

BEST ANIMAL RESCUE GROUP

Platinum – LI Kitties Inc.

Gold – North Shore Horse Rescue

Silver – Kent Animal Shelter

Bronze – North Fork Animal Welfare League

BEST ANIMAL SHELTER

Platinum – North Fork Animal Welfare League

Gold – Kent Animal Shelter Dog

BEST DOG TRAINER

Platinum – Katrina Winsor

Gold – Sportsman’s Kennels

BEST GROOMER

Platinum – Dorene Phillips

Gold – Sportsman’s Kennels

BEST PET SITTER

Platinum – Hounds Town

Gold – Donna Goldense

Gold – Sportsman’s Kennels

Silver – Dog Town

Bronze – See spot run Deb Stroup

BEST PET STORE

Platinum – Dog Town

Gold – Sportsman’s Kennels

BEST VETERINARIAN

Platinum – Dr. Jennifer Cabral of North Fork Animal Hospital

Gold – Mattituck-Laurel Veterinarian Hospital

Silver – Aquebogue Veterinary Hospital Dr. Haunush

Bronze – Dr. Teresa Meekins

Bronze – North Fork Animal Hospital & Shelter Island Clinic