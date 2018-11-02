Blog Du JourDan's Best of the BestDan's North Fork

Dan’s Best of the Best 2018 Winners: North Fork Pet & Animal Services

Your guide to finding the best people and businesses the East End has to offer!

Dan's Best of the Best November 2, 2018
Dan's Best of the Best Pets 2018
Photo: Sergey Nazarov/123RF

You cast your votes. We tallied them up. And now—drum roll, please—we present to you the winners of the Dan’s Best of the Best 2018 contest! Below, you’ll find all the winning businesses, organizations and personalities in the various North Fork Pet & Animal Services categories!

Dan’s Best of the Best 2018 Winners: South Fork Pet & Animal Services

Keep your eyes peeled as we announce more 2018 winners online and in the November 2 issue of Dan’s Papers leading up the massive Dan’s 2018 Best of the Best Celebration Concert featuring East End legend Paul Mahos on Friday, November 2!

View all our 2018 Dan’s Best of the Best winners, and don’t forget to visit DansBOTB.com to rate and review all your East End favorites.

BEST ANIMAL RESCUE GROUP
Platinum – LI Kitties Inc.
Gold – North Shore Horse Rescue
Silver – Kent Animal Shelter
Bronze – North Fork Animal Welfare League

BEST ANIMAL SHELTER
Platinum – North Fork Animal Welfare League
Gold – Kent Animal Shelter Dog

BEST DOG TRAINER
Platinum – Katrina Winsor
Gold – Sportsman’s Kennels

BEST GROOMER
Platinum – Dorene Phillips
Gold – Sportsman’s Kennels

BEST PET SITTER
Platinum – Hounds Town
Gold – Donna Goldense
Gold – Sportsman’s Kennels
Silver – Dog Town
Bronze – See spot run Deb Stroup

BEST PET STORE
Platinum – Dog Town
Gold – Sportsman’s Kennels

BEST VETERINARIAN
Platinum – Dr. Jennifer Cabral of North Fork Animal Hospital
Gold – Mattituck-Laurel Veterinarian Hospital
Silver – Aquebogue Veterinary Hospital Dr. Haunush
Bronze – Dr. Teresa Meekins
Bronze – North Fork Animal Hospital & Shelter Island Clinic

Facebook Comments

Show More

Related Articles

Dan's Best of the Best Pets 2018
November 2, 2018
68

Dan’s Best of the Best 2018 Winners: South Fork Pet & Animal Services

Dan's Best of the Best 2018 Recreation Travel & Tourism - Version 2 (luggage/ suitcase)
November 2, 2018
85

Dan’s Best of the Best 2018 Winners: North Fork Recreation, Travel & Tourism

Dan's Best of the Best 2018 Recreation Travel & Tourism - South Fork sunglasses
November 2, 2018
88

Dan’s Best of the Best 2018 Winners: South Fork Recreation, Travel & Tourism

Dan's Best of the Best 2018 Professional Services
November 2, 2018
80

Dan’s Best of the Best 2018 Winners: North Fork Professional Services