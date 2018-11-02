Dan’s Best of the Best 2018 Winners: South Fork Pet & Animal Services

You cast your votes. We tallied them up. And now—drum roll, please—we present to you the winners of the Dan’s Best of the Best 2018 contest! Below, you’ll find all the winning Hamptons businesses, organizations and personalities in the various South Fork Pet & Animal Services categories!
BEST ANIMAL RESCUE GROUP
Platinum – Last Chance Animal Rescue
Gold – LI Kitties Inc.
Silver – Gimme Shelter Animal Rescue
Bronze – Animal Rescue Fund of the Hamptons (ARF)
BEST ANIMAL SHELTER
Platinum – Southampton Animal Shelter
Gold – Animal Rescue Fund of the Hamptons (ARF)
Silver – Bideawee
BEST DOG TRAINER
Platinum – John Bicchino
Gold – Dan Gebbia Professional Dog Trainer
BEST GROOMER
Platinum – Westhampton Dog Grooming
Gold – The Posh Poodle
Silver – Kool K9
Bronze – Dapper Dog
BEST HORSE BOARDING
Platinum – Stony Hill Stables
BEST PET SITTER
Platinum – Pampered Paws
Gold – Petite Dog Care
Silver – Comfy Critters Pet & Home Sitting
BEST PET STORE
Platinum – Hampton Bays Pet Supply
Gold – One Stop Pet Shop – Southampton
Gold – Little Lucy’s Canine Couture Boutique
Silver – One Stop Pet Shop – Amagansett
Silver – Reptile Rob’s Ponds & Pets
BEST VETERINARIAN
Platinum – Dr. Dominic Gucciardo
Gold – Justin Molnar at Shinnecock Animal Hospital
Silver – Center Moriches Veterinary Hospital
Bronze – Dr. Teresa Meekins