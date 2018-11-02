Dan’s Best of the Best 2018 Winners: South Fork Pet & Animal Services

You cast your votes. We tallied them up. And now—drum roll, please—we present to you the winners of the Dan’s Best of the Best 2018 contest! Below, you’ll find all the winning Hamptons businesses, organizations and personalities in the various South Fork Pet & Animal Services categories!

Dan’s Best of the Best 2018 Winners: North Fork Pet & Animal Services

Keep your eyes peeled as we announce more 2018 winners online and in the November 2 issue of Dan’s Papers leading up the massive Dan’s 2018 Best of the Best Celebration Concert featuring East End legend Paul Mahos on Friday, November 2!

View all our 2018 Dan’s Best of the Best winners, and don’t forget to visit DansBOTB.com to rate and review all your East End favorites.

BEST ANIMAL RESCUE GROUP

Platinum – Last Chance Animal Rescue

Gold – LI Kitties Inc.

Silver – Gimme Shelter Animal Rescue

Bronze – Animal Rescue Fund of the Hamptons (ARF)

BEST ANIMAL SHELTER

Platinum – Southampton Animal Shelter

Gold – Animal Rescue Fund of the Hamptons (ARF)

Silver – Bideawee

BEST DOG TRAINER

Platinum – John Bicchino

Gold – Dan Gebbia Professional Dog Trainer

BEST GROOMER

Platinum – Westhampton Dog Grooming

Gold – The Posh Poodle

Silver – Kool K9

Bronze – Dapper Dog

BEST HORSE BOARDING

Platinum – Stony Hill Stables

BEST PET SITTER

Platinum – Pampered Paws

Gold – Petite Dog Care

Silver – Comfy Critters Pet & Home Sitting

BEST PET STORE

Platinum – Hampton Bays Pet Supply

Gold – One Stop Pet Shop – Southampton

Gold – Little Lucy’s Canine Couture Boutique

Silver – One Stop Pet Shop – Amagansett

Silver – Reptile Rob’s Ponds & Pets

BEST VETERINARIAN

Platinum – Dr. Dominic Gucciardo

Gold – Justin Molnar at Shinnecock Animal Hospital

Silver – Center Moriches Veterinary Hospital

Bronze – Dr. Teresa Meekins