Dan’s Best of the Best 2018 Winners: South Fork Pet & Animal Services

Dan's Best of the Best November 2, 2018
You cast your votes. We tallied them up. And now—drum roll, please—we present to you the winners of the Dan’s Best of the Best 2018 contest! Below, you’ll find all the winning Hamptons businesses, organizations and personalities in the various South Fork Pet & Animal Services categories!

Keep your eyes peeled as we announce more 2018 winners online and in the November 2 issue of Dan’s Papers leading up the massive Dan’s 2018 Best of the Best Celebration Concert featuring East End legend Paul Mahos on Friday, November 2!

View all our 2018 Dan’s Best of the Best winners, and don’t forget to visit DansBOTB.com to rate and review all your East End favorites.

BEST ANIMAL RESCUE GROUP
Platinum – Last Chance Animal Rescue
Gold – LI Kitties Inc.
Silver – Gimme Shelter Animal Rescue
Bronze – Animal Rescue Fund of the Hamptons (ARF)

BEST ANIMAL SHELTER
Platinum – Southampton Animal Shelter
Gold – Animal Rescue Fund of the Hamptons (ARF)
Silver – Bideawee

BEST DOG TRAINER
Platinum – John Bicchino
Gold – Dan Gebbia Professional Dog Trainer

BEST GROOMER
Platinum – Westhampton Dog Grooming
Gold – The Posh Poodle
Silver – Kool K9
Bronze – Dapper Dog

BEST HORSE BOARDING
Platinum – Stony Hill Stables

BEST PET SITTER
Platinum – Pampered Paws
Gold – Petite Dog Care
Silver – Comfy Critters Pet & Home Sitting

BEST PET STORE
Platinum – Hampton Bays Pet Supply
Gold – One Stop Pet Shop – Southampton
Gold – Little Lucy’s Canine Couture Boutique
Silver – One Stop Pet Shop – Amagansett
Silver – Reptile Rob’s Ponds & Pets

BEST VETERINARIAN
Platinum – Dr. Dominic Gucciardo
Gold – Justin Molnar at Shinnecock Animal Hospital
Silver – Center Moriches Veterinary Hospital
Bronze – Dr. Teresa Meekins

