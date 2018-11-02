Dan’s Best of the Best 2018 Winners: South Fork Professional Services

You cast your votes. We tallied them up. And now—drum roll, please—we present to you the winners of the Dan’s Best of the Best 2018 contest! Below, you’ll find all the winning Hamptons businesses and personalities in the various South Fork Professional Services categories!
Dan’s Best of the Best 2018 Winners: North Fork Professional Services
Keep your eyes peeled as we announce more 2018 winners online and in the November 2 issue of Dan's Papers
View all our 2018 Dan’s Best of the Best winners, and don’t forget to visit DansBOTB.com to rate and review all your East End favorites.
BEST ACCOUNTANT
Platinum – TaxHampton, Inc.
Gold – Michael Mirras
Silver – Joel E. Huebner, CPA
Bronze – Hamptons Tax and Advisory Services, LLC
BEST AD AGENCY / MARKETING
Platinum – Danielle Gingerich
Gold – East End Advertising
Silver – Acre Arts
Bronze – Blumenfeld & Fleming LLC
BEST ARCHITECT
Platinum – Nick Martin, Martin Architects
Gold – Rick Stott Architecture
Silver – Pamela Glazer
Bronze – Peter Cook Architect
Bronze – John P. Laffey Architects
BEST AUDIO / VIDEO
Platinum – Bri-Tech
Gold – 91 East Productions
Silver – Extreme AVS
BEST COMPUTER TECH
Platinum – My Computer Shop – Hampton Bays
Gold – JCASS Telecom
Silver – GeekHampton
Bronze – The PC Girl
BEST DATING / MATCHMAKING
Platinum – MTN Matchmaking Maureen Tara Nelson
Gold – ItsJustLunchLongIsland.com
BEST FINANCIAL PLANNER
Platinum – YorkBridge Wealth Partners
Gold – Rocco A. Carriero – Wealth Partners
Silver – Joel Breiter – Oppenheimer & Co. Inc
Bronze – Rosemarie Dios, USB Wealth Management
BEST INSURANCE BROKER
Platinum – Kevin Lang – Lang Insurance
Gold – Cook Maran & Associates
Silver – The Morley Agency Inc.
BEST LAW FIRM
Platinum – Robin Long Esq
Gold – Lieb at Law, P.C.
Silver – Twomey, Latham, Shea & Kelley, Dubin & Quartararo – Southampton
Bronze – Burke & Sullivan
Bronze – Campolo Middleton & McCormick, LLP
BEST PHOTOGRAPHER
Platinum – Stacy Wickham
Gold – Hampton Photo Arts and Framing
Gold – Heidi Lechner (Hyde)
Silver – Mary Godfrey Photography
Silver – Acre Arts
Bronze – Jennifer Bennett Photography
BEST PUBLIC RELATIONS FIRM
Platinum – Danielle Gingerich
Gold – Lawlor Media Group
Silver – WordHampton
BEST WEDDING LOCATION
Platinum – Gurney’s Montauk Resort & Seawater Spa
Gold – Wölffer Estate Vineyard
Silver – Southampton Inn