Dan's Best of the Best 2018 Winners: South Fork Professional Services

November 2018

View all our 2018 Dan’s Best of the Best winners, and don’t forget to visit DansBOTB.com to rate and review all your East End favorites.

BEST ACCOUNTANT

Platinum – TaxHampton, Inc.

Gold – Michael Mirras

Silver – Joel E. Huebner, CPA

Bronze – Hamptons Tax and Advisory Services, LLC

BEST AD AGENCY / MARKETING

Platinum – Danielle Gingerich

Gold – East End Advertising

Silver – Acre Arts

Bronze – Blumenfeld & Fleming LLC

BEST ARCHITECT

Platinum – Nick Martin, Martin Architects

Gold – Rick Stott Architecture

Silver – Pamela Glazer

Bronze – Peter Cook Architect

Bronze – John P. Laffey Architects

BEST AUDIO / VIDEO

Platinum – Bri-Tech

Gold – 91 East Productions

Silver – Extreme AVS

BEST COMPUTER TECH

Platinum – My Computer Shop – Hampton Bays

Gold – JCASS Telecom

Silver – GeekHampton

Bronze – The PC Girl

BEST DATING / MATCHMAKING

Platinum – MTN Matchmaking Maureen Tara Nelson

Gold – ItsJustLunchLongIsland.com

BEST FINANCIAL PLANNER

Platinum – YorkBridge Wealth Partners

Gold – Rocco A. Carriero – Wealth Partners

Silver – Joel Breiter – Oppenheimer & Co. Inc

Bronze – Rosemarie Dios, USB Wealth Management

BEST INSURANCE BROKER

Platinum – Kevin Lang – Lang Insurance

Gold – Cook Maran & Associates

Silver – The Morley Agency Inc.

BEST LAW FIRM

Platinum – Robin Long Esq

Gold – Lieb at Law, P.C.

Silver – Twomey, Latham, Shea & Kelley, Dubin & Quartararo – Southampton

Bronze – Burke & Sullivan

Bronze – Campolo Middleton & McCormick, LLP

BEST PHOTOGRAPHER

Platinum – Stacy Wickham

Gold – Hampton Photo Arts and Framing

Gold – Heidi Lechner (Hyde)

Silver – Mary Godfrey Photography

Silver – Acre Arts

Bronze – Jennifer Bennett Photography

BEST PUBLIC RELATIONS FIRM

Platinum – Danielle Gingerich

Gold – Lawlor Media Group

Silver – WordHampton

BEST WEDDING LOCATION

Platinum – Gurney’s Montauk Resort & Seawater Spa

Gold – Wölffer Estate Vineyard

Silver – Southampton Inn