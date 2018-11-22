Brighten Up Your Holiday with Hamptons & North Fork Lightings

Do you hear sleigh bells jingling? Chestnuts roasting on an open fire? Jack Frost nipping at your nose? Then the holiday season has finally arrived! With the transition from colorful fall to white winter comes a wave of community holiday lightings—from trees and menorahs to an iconic lighthouse and a very large waterfowl—that illuminates the East End and brings joy to all who gaze upon their beauty.

RELATED: Start Your Holiday Shopping at East End Crafts Fairs

On Saturday, November 24, Southampton Village kicks off the annual month-long holiday celebration It’s a Wonderful Village, featuring horse and buggy rides from Southampton Village Hall (23 Main Street) in the afternoon and the Parade of Lights from Windmill Lane to Agawam Park at 5 p.m. A spectacular fireworks display, the annual Christmas tree lighting and a holiday reception with Santa at the Southampton Cultural Center (25 Pond Lane) follow the parade. 631-283-0602, southamptonchamber.com

Also on November 24, Sarah Conway and the Playful Souls rock the annual Lighting of the Montauk Point Lighthouse with an eclectic mix of blues, rock, jazz and gospel. Return the next day from 11 a.m.–4 p.m. to meet Santa, enjoy caroling, taste yummy refreshments, pet farm animals and ride ponies. Montauk Point Lighthouse, 2000 Montauk Highway, Montauk. 631-668-2544, montauklighthouse.com

Then on Wednesday, November 28, join the Friends of The Big Duck and the East End community at 7 p.m. for the 30th Annual Lighting of The Big Duck. The iconic Flanders attraction, listed on the National Register of Historic Places, will be decked out in a luxurious scarf made of brightly colored Christmas lights and bushy green garland. The Big Duck, 1012 Flanders Road, Flanders. bigduck.org

On Saturday, December 1, Santa arrives at the iconic windmill at 3 p.m. for the Sag Harbor Holiday Village, where he’ll listen to the Christmas wishes of all the local children. Then at 5 p.m., the Long Wharf tree will be lit for the season. sagharborchamber.com

Also on December 1, wave to Santa and Mrs. Claus as they drive through the streets of the village aboard a decorated fire truck in the Greenport Parade of Lights, beginning at 5 p.m. Afterward, join local students in singing carols at the tree lighting in Mitchell Park and enjoy a cup of hot chocolate. greenportvillage.com.

The Westhampton Beach Festival of Lights invites the community to join in a Christmas tree lighting, menorah lighting, visit from Santa and refreshments on the Village Green on December 1 at 5:30 p.m. westhamptonchamber.org.

On Sunday, December 2, spread the light of season with the Chanukah MenorahCade, leaving from Chabad of the Hamptons in at 3:30 p.m. The parade goes through East Hampton to the Grand Menorah Lighting at Herrick Park, where the community will enjoy music, donuts, hot drinks and more. Chabad of the Hamptons, 13 Woods Lane, East Hampton. 631-329-5800, jewishhamptons.com

The Riverhead Community Menorah Lighting takes place on December 2 at 5:30 p.m., where tasty latkes will be served. RSVPs are requested. Peconic Riverfront Park, 40 Peconic Avenue, Riverhead. 631-727-3191, templeisraelriverhead.org

Stop by the Holiday Tree Lighting at the Shoppes at East Wind to drop a letter in Santa’s mailbox, meet the big man himself, dance to the tunes of a live DJ and enjoy more holiday fun. The Shoppes at East Wind, 5768 NY-25A, Wading River. 631-929-3500, eastwindlongisland.com

Shine your Chanukah light with friends and family at the Amagansett Menorah Lighting on Tuesday, December 4, where you’ll enjoy music, donuts and hot drinks. The flagpole at the corner of Atlantic Avenue and Main Street, Amagansett. 631-329-5800, jewishhamptons.com

The Montauk Menorah Lighting takes place on Thursday, December 6 and features music and refreshments. Kirk Park Beach, 95 South Emerson Avenue, Montauk. 631-329-5800, jewishhamptons.com

Finally, Stony Brook University Southampton holds its annual Southampton Windmill Lighting on Saturday, December 8 at 5:30 p.m. A special lecture follows at 7:30 p.m. 39 Tuckahoe Road, Southampton. stonybrook.edu/southampton.