Neil Patrick Harris to Host First Livestream of ‘Candlelight Processional’

The thought of Neil Patrick Harris lending his endearing voice to narrate the musical re-telling of the biblical Christmas tale is already a wonderful holiday treat, but a livestream of his performance makes it all the sweeter.

Harris is a long-time participant in the Candlelight Processional, but in previous years the only way to see his wonderful performance was to actually fly to Epcot in Florida. Not this year. On November 26, Disney Parks announced that it will share a livestream of the musical spectacular for the first time ever on the Disney Parks Blog, as a part of their new #DisneyParksLIVE stream series.

#DisneyParksLIVE: Watch ‘Candlelight Processional’ with Neil Patrick Harris live from Epcot on December 4 at 8:15 p.m. ET! https://t.co/j44QVXMqXx pic.twitter.com/kXvlCz7AyR — Disney Parks (@DisneyParks) November 26, 2018

The Candlelight Processional is an annual event at the America Gardens Theatre in Epcot that runs from Thanksgiving through December 30. Celebrity narrators take turns performing three times a night—5 p.m., 6:45 p.m. and 8:15 p.m.—for two to four days. Accompanied by a massive choir featuring singers from across the country and a 50-piece orchestra, the narrator tells the classic Bible story of Jesus being born to the virgin Mary in Bethlehem, with holiday carols interwoven into the tale.

Harris will narrate the show from December 3 to December 6, but the only livestream performance is the one at 8:15 p.m. on December 4. Tune in a few minutes early at 8:05 p.m. for a behind-the-scenes look at the exciting Christmas classic. This special event will also showcase select family vacation photos (Disney Parks only) posted to Twitter using the aforementioned hashtag.

Thus far, this year’s celebrity narrators have included Chita Rivera, Helen Hunt, Alfonso Ribeiro, Robby Benson and John Stamos (as of December 1). Following Harris’ show dates, the list of stars performing through the end of 2018 consists of Whoopi Goldberg, Bart Millard, Blaire Underwood, Gary Sinise, Pat Sajak, Auli’i Cravalho, Edward James Olmos, Jodi Benson and Cal Ripken Jr.