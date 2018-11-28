‘The Nutcracker’ Enchants Performing Arts Centers Across the East End

In Pyotr Illyich Tchaikovsky’s beloved ballet The Nutcracker, a young girl named Clara goes on a magical journey with a wooden nutcracker soldier who transforms into a handsome prince. Together they fight off the Mouse King and his terrible army, travel to the Land of Sweets, meet the Sugar Plum Fairy and leave on a beautiful sleigh to parts unknown. The ballet, adapted from Alexandre Dumas’s “The Story of a Nutcracker” (itself adapted from the E.T.A. Hoffmann story “The Nutcracker and the Mouse King”), is one of the most widely performed ballets of all time and a holiday favorite.

Happily, you don’t have to go on a long journey to experience the magic and wonder of The Nutcracker onstage this season. There are productions throughout the East End, some traditional and others cleverly adapted and reworked to breathe new life into a classic.

Ovations Repertory Company & Atlantic Wind Symphony Orchestra’s The Nutcracker Suite in Patchogue

December ­1­–2. With beautiful sets and costumes bringing fantasy to life, this production of the ballet includes music from the Atlantic Wind Orchestra. Patchogue Theatre, 71 East Main Street, Patchogue. 631-207-1313, patchoguetheatre.org

Duke Ellington’s The Nutcracker at The Jazz Loft in Stony Brook

December 6–8. A 17-piece big band presents a jazzy version of the classic. 275 Christian Avenue, Stony Brook. 631-751-1895, thejazzloft.org

The Hampton Ballet Theatre School presents Tchaikovsky’s Nutcracker at Guild Hall

December 7–9. Choreographed by Sara Jo Strickland, the Hampton Ballet Theatre School presents the 10th annual production of the ballet. with costumes by Yuka Silvera and lighting design by Sebastian Paczynski. 158 Main Street, East Hampton. 631-324-0806, guildhall.org

Studio 3 Presents Mixed Nuts: A Classic Holiday Nutcracker at Bay Street Theater

December 14-16. Classic stories intertwine via the Studio 3 Dance Center in Bridgehampton. 1 Bay Street, Sag Harbor. baystreet.org, dancestudio3.com

The Nutcracker at Westhampton Beach Performing Arts Center

December 15–16. Taught by Peconic Ballet Theatre teaching artists, dancers participate in weekly ballet classes and rehearsals, culminating in four performances of The Nutcracker. 76 Main Street, Westhampton Beach. 631-288-1500, whbpac.org

Seiskaya Ballet’s Nutcracker at the Staller Center

December 20–23. The Seiskaya Ballet’s Nutcracker has become a perennial holiday favorite on Long Island. This year’s staging is again scheduled for six performances at the Staller Center. World-renowned Russian-born choreographer Valia Seiskaya choreographs this truly international collaboration. 100 Nicolls Road, Stony Brook. 631-632-2787, nutcrackerballet.com