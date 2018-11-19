Photos from Girls Night Out at Gurney’s Montauk Resort & Seawater Spa

    Barbara Vivolo, owner of Barbara’s Hair Studio and Tina Landi of Sassi Hair

    Barbara Lassen
    Barbara Vivolo, owner of Barbaraâs Hair Studio and Tina Landi of Sassi Hair

    DJ Rah-G-Raj

    Barbara Lassen
    DJ Rah-G-Raj

    Raffles and a silent auction helped raise money during the event

    Barbara Lassen
    Raffles and a silent auction helped raise money during the event

    Vicki Durand, Juliette Logie of Simply Sublime

    Barbara Lassen
    Vicki Durand, Juliette Logie of Simply Sublime

    Angelica Flores, Maria L. Chumbi

    Barbara Lassen
    Angelica Flores, Maria L. Chumbi

    Carmen Sanango, Cristina Leon, Paola Lazo, Maria Suarez

    Barbara Lassen
    Carmen Sanango, Cristina Leon, Paola Lazo, Maria Suarez

    Jhonsy Costa, Ernest Cirruzzo

    Barbara Lassen
    Jhonsy Costa, Ernest Cirruzzo

    Debra Robusto, Ernest Cirruzzo

    Barbara Lassen
    Debra Robusto, Ernest Cirruzzo

    Edman Barrios, Jarhn Blutstein, mixologists

    Barbara Lassen
    Edman Barrios, Jarhn Blutstein, mixologists

    The McNeill family enjoy an annual mother-daughter night out

    Barbara Lassen
    The McNeill family enjoy an annual mother-daughter night out

    Michele Brown, Michele Newman, Laurie Edwards, Joan Salazar, Robyn Stefel

    Barbara Lassen
    Michele Brown, Michele Newman, Laurie Edwards, Joan Salazar, Robyn Stefel

    Ladies in pink danced the night away

    Barbara Lassen
    Ladies in pink danced the night away

    Sara Blue

    Barbara Lassen
    Sara Blue

    Britney Nieves, Cathy Nieves, Carmen Moreno

    Barbara Lassen
    Britney Nieves, Cathy Nieves, Carmen Moreno

    Guests enjoyed cocktails and light fare throughout the evening

    Barbara Lassen
    Guests enjoyed cocktails and light fare throughout the evening

    Host Jason Galka

    Barbara Lassen
    Host Jason Galka

    The dance floor was packed all evening

    Barbara Lassen
    The dance floor was packed all evening

    Rachel Lys, Volunteer holds up the VIP gift bag

    Barbara Lassen
    Rachel Lys, Volunteer holds up the VIP gift bag

    Photo booth fun

    Barbara Lassen
    Photo booth fun

    Dancing the night away

    Barbara Lassen
    Dancing the night away

    Having fun on the dance floor

    Barbara Lassen
    Having fun on the dance floor

    Jhonsy Costa dances with one of the guests

    Barbara Lassen
    Jhonsy Costa dances with one of the guests

    Carolyn Preiheo

    Barbara Lassen
    Carolyn Preiheo

    Divina gives Lorrie McSherry a pink hair extension

    Barbara Lassen
    Divina gives Lorrie McSherry a pink hair extension

    Jason Galka dancing with guests

    Barbara Lassen
    Jason Galka dancing with guests

    Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity, Mu Delta Sigma Chaper representing Nassau/Suffolk Counties-Terence McLaughlin, Conrad Gardner, Roger Chung, Micheal Hernandez

    Barbara Lassen
    Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity, Mu Delta Sigma Chaper representing Nassau/Suffolk Counties-Terence McLaughlin, Conrad Gardner, Roger Chung, Micheal Hernandez

    Beth Marano, Harmony Dileo, Kathleen McMahon, Meegan Darby, Mary Slattery of The Corcoran Group

    Barbara Lassen
    Beth Marano, Harmony Dileo, Kathleen McMahon, Meegan Darby, Mary Slattery of The Corcoran Group

    Gearing up for the Wildest Pink Outfit contest

    Barbara Lassen
    Gearing up for the Wildest Pink Outfit contest

    Taking a break from dancing to pose for a photo

    Barbara Lassen
    Taking a break from dancing to pose for a photo

    President of CWC Susie Rodan and Vice President of CWC Stacy Quarty

    Barbara Lassen
    President of CWC Susie Rodan and Vice President of CWC Stacy Quarty

    Adriana Duran, Eleney Nava, Ivvone Vazquez, Ily Castillo

    Barbara Lassen
    Adriana Duran, Eleney Nava, Ivvone Vazquez, Ily Castillo

    Debra Robusto was the crowd favorite for wildest pink outfit

    Barbara Lassen
    Debra Robusto was the crowd favorite for wildest pink outfit

    Dr. James Brady presented Debra Robusto with the prize for wildest pink outfit

    Barbara Lassen
    Dr. James Brady presented Debra Robusto with the prize for wildest pink outfit

    Program for the evening

    Barbara Lassen
    Program for the evening
    Photos

    Photos from Girls Night Out at Gurney’s Montauk Resort & Seawater Spa

    Guests partied all night to benefit the Coalition for Women’s Cancers.

    Barbara Lassen

    The Girls Night Out fundraiser was held on Friday, November 16, 2018, at Gurney’s Montauk Resort & Seawater Spa to benefit the Coalition for Women’s Cancers (CWC) at Stony Brook Southampton Hospital. The CWC provides support for women and families affected by breast, ovarian and uterine cancers on the East End, from Riverhead to Montauk. The event was hosted by TV personality Jason Galka and featured wine and cocktails, hors d’oeuvres, raffles, spa pampering, balloon boys, psychic readings and entertainment provided by DJ Rah-G-Raj. Debra Robusto took home the prize for wildest pink outfit.

    Facebook Comments

    Show More

    Related Articles

    Paul McCartney wants Hamptons Subway to open an Egypt Station in East Hampton, near Egypt Lane
    November 19, 2018
    87

    Hamptons Subway Newsletter: Week of November 16–22, 2018

    Young couple walking in downtown for Christmas. Holding Christmas gifts and big Teddy bear. Wearing warm clothing.
    November 18, 2018
    88

    Start the Holidays Off Right at These Premiere East End Events

    Scared burglar and haunted housel
    November 18, 2018
    89

    Hamptons Police Unveil Plan to Scare Burglars Off from Targeted Homes

    Chef holding turkey
    November 17, 2018
    205

    Where to Dine Out for Thanksgiving 2018 in the Hamptons & North Fork