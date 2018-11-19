Photos from Girls Night Out at Gurney’s Montauk Resort & Seawater Spa

The Girls Night Out fundraiser was held on Friday, November 16, 2018, at Gurney’s Montauk Resort & Seawater Spa to benefit the Coalition for Women’s Cancers (CWC) at Stony Brook Southampton Hospital. The CWC provides support for women and families affected by breast, ovarian and uterine cancers on the East End, from Riverhead to Montauk. The event was hosted by TV personality Jason Galka and featured wine and cocktails, hors d’oeuvres, raffles, spa pampering, balloon boys, psychic readings and entertainment provided by DJ Rah-G-Raj. Debra Robusto took home the prize for wildest pink outfit.