Shop ‘Til You Drop: Stocking Your Hamptons Home This Fall

Summer is in the rearview and that’s “cool.” There’s plenty to do—and to buy—on the East End this time of year. If you haven’t started already, it’s about time for some fall shopping!

Visit East Hampton Gardens for their 2nd Annual Open House from November 23–25. Enjoy festive treats, fresh greens and trees, holiday décor and more. Santa will visit on November 24 from noon–5 p.m. East Hampton Gardens, 16 Gingerbread Lane, East Hampton. 631-324-1133, ehgardens.com

A “ray” of sunshine in Greenport

Michael Aron’s design shop RAY opened earlier this year on East Front Street in Greenport. Named for a favorite uncle, designer Ray Aron, the shop offers the kind of pieces Ray was familiar with—mid-20th century glass and ceramic pieces and other vintage décor. Plus gorgeous prints, custom sized and framed, alongside arresting drawings, photographs and paintings. Everything you could need to jazz up an interior—whether that space is old or new.

Most of their midcentury modern (1960s and 1970s) decorative objects are from Scandinavia, Italy and Germany. Crystal from 1960 through today includes makers such as Murano, Venini, Åseda Glasbruk, Orrefors, Nybrö, Nittsjö, Riihimäki, Holmegaard, Baccarat, Steuben and Finncristall.

Expect the unexpected in early scientific lithographs, abstract paintings, and midcentury advertising art.

Feast your eyes on vintage and Modern porcelain, studio pottery and enamelware by makers such as Rosenthal Studio-Linie, Hutschenreuther, AK Kaiser, Scheurich, Akru, Lido, Russel Wright, Pottery Craft, Bennington Potters and Royal Haeger.

A showcase of 1960s sculpture, tableware, lighting, baskets, serving trays, candle holders, tealight holders, serving utensils, teak bowls and other decorative accessories awaits. And new and out-of-print volumes covering artists, design, typography and midcentury modernism relating to the shop’s wares invite your perusal. 917-848-4729, raynewyork.com

Get rebates on select products, including Pirouette Shadings, Vignette Modern Roman Shades and Luminette Privacy Sheers through Hildreth’s. They’re running the Hunter Douglas Season of Style Savings Event through December 10. 15 Main Street, Southampton/51 Main Street, Southampton/109 Pantigo Road, East Hampton. 631-283-2300 and 631-329-8800, hildreths.com

Hosting an all-ages holiday in your home?

Workman Publishing has just released Grandpa Magic: 116 Easy Tricks, Amazing Brainteasers, and Simple Stunts to Wow the Grandkids by Sag Harborite Allan Zola Kronzek. Kronzek is a professional magician and New York Times bestselling author. The book contains fun tricks that anyone can learn to impress the grandkids and little ones during family gatherings. We especially enjoyed the brainteaser section, which has clever riddles and jokes. This is a great idea for a holiday gift. Find Grandpa Magic at your local bookstore or online retailer.

New Kids on the Block:

Eileen Baumeister McIntyre’s Garden of Silver jewelry, formerly of East Hampton, is moving to 77 Main Street, Westhampton Beach on November 16. Visit the boutique during the grand opening weekend November 16–18 and find handmade jewelry from independent female jewelry designers from the United States and Canada. Fine art is available, as well. 631-275-8148, gardenofsilver.com

Chef Allison Katz has filled her new Ali Katz Kitchen in Mattituck with a wealth of goodies to stock your North Fork—or Hamptons—home. Sure there’s a lot of food, including her famous cookies, but also kitchen details and other smalls for hostesses, kids and pets. Located at 55 Middle Road, the Kitchen is open every weekend, right across the road from Premium Wine Group…631-298-7694.