Billy Joel Joined by Daughters Alexa Ray & Della Rose at MSG Concert

This time, Madison Square Garden got three Joels. On Wednesday, December 19, Sag Harbor’s Billy Joel was joined in his monthly Madison Square Garden show by his daughters, Hamptonite Alexa Ray Joel and the three-year old Della Rose.

Alexa joined her father on stage—a completely last minute addition according to her Instagram—in a duet of “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas.” She shared several posts with videos of the performance. The first video, posted that night, shows her walking the stairs to the stage to greet her dad on the piano.

On Thursday, Alexa posted an Instagram photo of her walking up those steps captioned, “And now the purple dusk of twilight time, steals across the meadows of my heart…Tis always a treat to see Pop and his Musical Family doing what they do best… I was just taking in all that star-stricken magic before hitting the stage!”

Alexa wasn’t the only Joel child on the stage that night, Della Rose (who was totally pulling off those Mrs. Clause pajamas) was brought on stage to join her father in singing his classic tune “Don’t Ask Me Why.” The performance was posted to YouTube by Jim Powers. His video shows that while Della Rose didn’t feel like singing this time, she certainly had a good time, tapping her foot and dancing a little to the music, ending with a bow for the audience.

On Friday, her older sister posted another Instagram video captioned, “Della was our master of ceremonies fir this week’s show at MSG!” The video shows Della grabbing her father’s hand and pulling him forward saying, “People are waiting for you.” Sweet yet stern, the young Joel might have a future in management.

Billy Joel won’t play MSG again until next year (on January 24), but this heartwarming family show was a great way to end 2018.