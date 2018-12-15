See Neil Patrick Harris in ‘A Series of Unfortunate Events’ Final Season

What better way to start 2019 than with a twisted tale of a world that relentlessly torments a family of orphans? On January 1, East Hampton resident Neil Patrick Harris will return as Count Olaf in the third and final season of the wonderfully tragic Netflix show A Series of Unfortunate Events.

The trailer posted on December 10 shows the three orphans—Violet, Klaus and Sunny Baudelaire—continuing to search for answers surrounding the death of their parents, the mysterious sugar bowl and the secret organization V.F.D., while also trying to outrun their greedy uncle, Count Olaf, who will stop at nothing to acquire their inheritance.

Along their journey, the children will encounter two new characters, portrayed by Girls’ Allison Williams and New Girl’s Max Greenfield, as they track down the coveted sugar bowl. The trailer shows the series’ villains growing more bold and resourceful in their efforts to take down the children. In the ultimate display of the show’s surrealism, the Baudelaire siblings will finally meet the narrator of the story, Lemony Snicket, who’s been portrayed by Patrick Warburton since season one.

Based on the world-famous childrens books written by Daniel Handler, under the name Lemony Snicket, the show adapts each entry in the series into a two-episode arc, with the upcoming season adapting the last four in the series—The Slippery Slope, The Grim Grotto, The Penultimate Peril and The End—concluding with an extended finale episode.

In the trailer, Count Olaf teases the viewers with a promise of long-awaited answers to the show’s mysteries, but it’s important to note that Snicket consistently reminds readers and viewers that this is not a tale with a happy or satisfying ending. With that level of ominous ambiguity, coupled with Harris’ surreal acting in this zany role, this is sure to be a gripping journey to the end.