Dan's North ForkPolice Blotter

Shelter Island Christmas Tree Lighting Ends in Flames

Hundreds were terrified to see a large pine tree engulfed in flames instead of lights.

Daniel Koontz December 8, 2018
Burning pine tree at advertised Shelter Island Christmas tree lighting
Hamptons Police File Photo: viesinsh/123RF

Police were called to an open field on Shelter Island on Saturday after hundreds gathered there for an advertised Christmas tree lighting celebration and were subsequently terrified to see a large pine tree engulfed in flames.

“Our officers arrived to a scene of darkness and confusion,” Hamptons Police spokesman Larry Hirsch says. “Witnesses tell us that when they arrived the field was almost entirely unlit, and clouds covered up the moon, so they couldn’t see what was happening. They had all been lured to the field by posters placed around the island. As they waited for something to happen, their children started getting antsy, but of course the kids refused to leave—they thought they were going to see Santa!”

At around 11:30 p.m., according to witnesses, a person or persons unknown stepped from the woods and without warning used a flamethrower to set a pine tree on fire, then fled on foot into the woods. Police have no further information in the case, though they admit they have suspicions about the culprit.

