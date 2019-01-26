‘The World’s Best’ Judge Drew Barrymore Reveals Her Secret Talent

Sagaponack resident Drew Barrymore is full of surprises. On January 22, she showcased her hidden talent to the world on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.

Stephen Colbert congratulated Barrymore on her adoption into the CBS family with her new reality show, The World’s Best, set to premiere after the Super Bowl. As she explained that all different types of talents would be presented in the series, Colbert asked if she considered herself the world’s best at anything. Her response was not what the host—or anyone—was expecting to hear: “I like picking up stuff with my feet, a lot.” After describing her foot as a “third hand,” Colbert challenged that statement by dropping cough drops on the floor in front of her.

Quick to accept the challenge, Barrymore ripped off her high heel, ready to pick everything off the floor. A useful trick, she’s had to learn as a mother. “You know, you have a kid in one hand and a phone in the other,” she reasoned. Colbert, after quickly removing his own shoe and sock, beat her to the first Ricola, but after some struggling she successfully recovered one, to the audience’s cheers.

In regards to The World’s Best—a global talent competition judged by Barrymore, Faith Hill, RuPaul—Barrymore can relate to contestants that have worked hard to hone their skill for this one shot at fame, but she can’t comprehend the butterflies in their stomachs. Incredulous, Colbert challenged that notion, insisting that she must’ve had stage fright at some point, to which she threw her head back and replied, “No. I live for the stage. I came out the womb with a martini and a cigarette and I was like, ‘let’s do this.’”

The World’s Best, hosted by James Corden, premieres on CBS on Sunday, February 3 at 6 p.m.