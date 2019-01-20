Gwyneth Paltrow Shows Off Recipes from Her Latest Cookbook

Amagansett resident Gwyneth Paltrow’s latest cookbook, The Clean Plate, was released earlier this month and the goop matriarch is making the rounds to promote it. She shared a few of her new recipes with East End hosts, and they’re just as unique as the rest of her brand.

Paltrow first announced the latest manual in clean eating in an Instagram post captioned, “I don’t think I will ever truly understand boomerangs, but I’m whipping one out today because THE CLEAN PLATE is out today!!!!!! We worked hard on creating incredibly delicious, super clean recipes that are pretty simple to make and will leave you feeling vibrant. Pick one up online or at your local bookseller!”

On January 9, she collaborated with Southampton resident Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest—who may have possibly been using a potato peeler for the first time in his life—on Live with Kelly and Ryan to make her kale sweet potato salad. Seacrest asked about the mindset behind The Clean Plate, to which Paltrow explained it’s about making healthy food that doesn’t feel like health food and trying to create recipes that are simple enough for working parents to have time to make.

On January 11, Paltrow met with one of the most popular food experts: Southampton resident Rachael Ray. The two showcased a recipe for fish tacos with tortillas made of jicama rather than corn or flour. Paltrow told Ray that the idea came to one of her food editors when she was detoxing and craved a taco she couldn’t have. Paltrow said, “’Cause sometimes restraints help you be really creative with recipes.” Paltrow then demonstrated how to make Aquafaba Mayo, a viscous water made from chickpeas. The full recipe is available on Ray’s website.

Before the episode aired, Paltrow posted an Instagram photo of her and Ray holding her cookbook. The photo was captioned, “@rachaelray, you are the best. Thank you for having me on the show (airs today) for #thecleanplate, you are the nicest.”

The Clean Plate is clearly a big hit among Paltrow’s fellow East End celebs.