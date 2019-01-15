Concerts & PerformancesPhotos
Photos: The Redman-Mueller-Robins Trio Plays Rogers Memorial Library
Music included pieces by George Gershwin, Franz Schubert and Sergei Rachmaninoff.
Friends of the Rogers Memorial Library presented The Redman-Mueller-Robins Trio, including clarinetist Josh Redman, cellist Suzanne Mueller and pianist Claudine Joelle Robin, on Sunday, January 13.
Held at Rogers Memorial Library’s Cooper Hall, the concert featured music written by George Gershwin, Franz Schubert and Sergei Rachmaninoff.
