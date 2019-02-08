Summer Camp Showcase: Jimenez Jumpers at Two Trees Stables

Jimenez Jumpers
June 24–August 30
Monday through Friday
9 a.m.–1 p.m.
Two Trees Stables
849 Hayground Road, Bridgehampton
239-207-1664
jimenezjumpers.com
Learn how to ride and care for our safe and sweet lesson ponies and horses on our beautiful farm at Two Trees Stable in Bridgehampton.
Our Summer Break riding program is open to boys and girls with little or no experience, as well as those who are more advanced riders. We aim to provide a fun and safe learning environment for all campers. Campers will learn and have the opportunity to participate in many aspects of horse care such as feeding, grooming, bathing and tacking up.
Jimenez Jumpers Pony Camp is a wonderful opportunity for boys and girls (ages 5–16) to learn about horses in a beautiful, safe environment. We nurture the whole child through ponies, riding lessons, horsemanship, yoga skills and nutritional education. Our horses are carefully selected by our professional instructors and only the most well-mannered horses are chosen.
Activities include:
Beginners Introduction To Horses
Daily Horseback Riding Lesson
Advanced Rider Horsemanship Skills
Grooming & Tacking
Equine Nutrition & Horse Care
Horse Safety & Stable Chores
Indoor & Outdoor Riding
Guest Speakers
Games on Horseback
Arts & Crafts