Summer Camp Showcase: Jimenez Jumpers at Two Trees Stables

Jimenez Jumpers

June 24–August 30

Monday through Friday

9 a.m.–1 p.m.

Two Trees Stables

849 Hayground Road, Bridgehampton

239-207-1664

jimenezjumpers.com

Learn how to ride and care for our safe and sweet lesson ponies and horses on our beautiful farm at Two Trees Stable in Bridgehampton.

Our Summer Break riding program is open to boys and girls with little or no experience, as well as those who are more advanced riders. We aim to provide a fun and safe learning environment for all campers. Campers will learn and have the opportunity to participate in many aspects of horse care such as feeding, grooming, bathing and tacking up.

Jimenez Jumpers Pony Camp is a wonderful opportunity for boys and girls (ages 5–16) to learn about horses in a beautiful, safe environment. We nurture the whole child through ponies, riding lessons, horsemanship, yoga skills and nutritional education. Our horses are carefully selected by our professional instructors and only the most well-mannered horses are chosen.

Activities include:

Beginners Introduction To Horses

Daily Horseback Riding Lesson

Advanced Rider Horsemanship Skills

Grooming & Tacking

Equine Nutrition & Horse Care

Horse Safety & Stable Chores

Indoor & Outdoor Riding

Guest Speakers

Games on Horseback

Arts & Crafts