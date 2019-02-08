Shine is New York City’s leading provider of pop-up classes, parties, workshops, events and camps for kids ages 0–12 years old. We take children’s education, enrichment, and entertainment out of traditional environments and make them mobile by creating unique pop-up experiences in our clients’ homes, a building’s common space, or at venues in and around Manhattan, Long Island and the tri-state area.

Celebrate all things Hamptons at Shine’s summer camps… where every day is an East End adventure!

Shine’s Hamptons Summer Camp 2019

Monday, July 1–Friday, August 30, 2019

9:15 a.m.–2:30 p.m.

Mondays and Wednesdays @ CMEE

Tuesdays @LongHouse Reserve

Thursdays @ Bridge Gardens

Fridays @ iconic East End locations*

Our full experience summer camp is for children ages 4–10 years and will be held five days a week, Monday through Friday, from 9:15 a.m.–2:30 p.m. Join Aaron Goldschmidt and Shine’s dynamic summer staff for an innovative and creative summer experience. Camp day activities include: outdoor science and exploration, summer art and nature projects, gardening, physical arts, sports and yoga, music and movement, Super Soccer Stars, Chess at Three, Spanish and percussion workshops, weekly visits and private instruction at the South Fork Natural History Museum (SoFo) and Nature Center and much, much more!

We will be spending Mondays and Wednesdays using the Children’s Museum of East End as our home base. We are thrilled to have access to their incredible facility including the playground, mini golf, classrooms, gallery space, amphitheater and more. Most exciting, we will be crossing the street to the South Fork Natural History Museum and Nature Center for hands on exploration and education each week. Private guided walks though the trails and lessons by their incredible staff will only be part of our experience. We will be at LongHouse Reserve on Tuesdays and Bridge Gardens on Thursdays.

*The full schedule of pop-up locations for Fridays will be available soon. Some locations include: LongHouse Reserve, Amber Waves Farm, Wölffer Estate, Historic Sag Harbor and East Hampton, Nova’s Ark, Channing Daughters Vineyards, Madoo Conservancy and more. Parents will pick up and drop off at location.

Shine’s Summer Mini Camp for 2s / 3s

Tuesday, July 2–Friday, August 30, 2019

9:15 a.m.–noon

Tuesdays @ LongHouse Reserve

Thursdays @ Bridge Gardens

In addition, in their own small “mini-camp” led by a certified ECE staff and overseen by founder & director Aaron Goldschmidt, children ages 2–3.5 can have a gentle morning at camp that will include art, music and movement, nature exploration, free-play, snack and more. The camp will be held on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 9:15 a.m.–noon. It’s the perfect transition into our full camp experience. Separation is encouraged, but not mandatory.

Shine’s Afternoon Tennis / Art Camp

Tuesday, July 2–Friday, August 30, 2019

3:45 p.m.–6 p.m.

Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays

We are also pleased to offer an Afternoon Tennis / Art Camp on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays from 3:45–6 p.m. Created specifically for the summer season, this new partnership program combines the worlds of sports and arts and is filled with fun and learning for ages 4–12. Tennis classes stress the joy of learning as well as create a supportive atmosphere conducive to the world of competitive play. Campers are grouped by age and level of play and rackets are included.

Designed and led by Shine and inspired by our summer camp, the creative arts program uses the inspiration of the East End to expose campers to a variety of themes. From flora and fauna, to the abundance of art, architecture and history, each week will have a different focus and incorporate an array of mediums as well as the opportunity to engage in constructive arts, science and nature exploration, games and books.

Shine’s summer camps are available for daily or weekly sessions. Contact 212-414-5427 or info@shinenyc.net to register. Spots are limited and filling up quickly, so register now!

Shine also offers classes, workshops and parties in the Hamptons throughout the summer!