Summer Camp Showcase: Western Cowpoke’s Camp

Western Cowpoke’s Camp at Amaryllis Farm

$600 week

20% non refundable deposit required to enroll.

Ages 4+

Limited to 4 children

M–F (excluding Wed)

9:30 a.m.–1 p.m.

Choose a week:

June 24–28: Howdy Partnership

July 1–5: Thar’s Gold in ’em Hills

July 8–12: Pony Express

July 15–19: Rodeo

July 22–26: Stagecoach

July 29–Aug 2: Chuck Wagon Cookout

Aug 5–9: Ride the Oregon Trail

Aug 12–16: Pannin’ fer Gold in the Canyon Creek

Aug 19–23: Round ’em up and Drive ’em in

Aug 26–30: Ride the Range

There will be ponies to love on, trails that need blazin’, adventures to be had all during camp and even stories to be told around the campfire and chuck wagon! This year’s camp riding is in a western saddle and walk only as we ride in numerous games and expeditions within our 10 acres with ground leaders.

Please email christine@amaryllisfarm.com to register and visit amaryllisfarm.com for more info.