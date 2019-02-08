Summer Camp Showcase: Western Cowpoke’s Camp

Western Cowpoke’s Camp at Amaryllis Farm
$600 week
20% non refundable deposit required to enroll.
Ages 4+
Limited to 4 children
M–F (excluding Wed)
9:30 a.m.–1 p.m.
Choose a week:
June 24–28: Howdy Partnership
July 1–5: Thar’s Gold in ’em Hills
July 8–12: Pony Express
July 15–19: Rodeo
July 22–26: Stagecoach
July 29–Aug 2: Chuck Wagon Cookout
Aug 5–9: Ride the Oregon Trail
Aug 12–16: Pannin’ fer Gold in the Canyon Creek
Aug 19–23: Round ’em up and Drive ’em in
Aug 26–30: Ride the Range
There will be ponies to love on, trails that need blazin’, adventures to be had all during camp and even stories to be told around the campfire and chuck wagon! This year’s camp riding is in a western saddle and walk only as we ride in numerous games and expeditions within our 10 acres with ground leaders.
Please email christine@amaryllisfarm.com to register and visit amaryllisfarm.com for more info.