    Photos

    ‘WRG x NFAC: New Year, New Works’ Reception at William Ris Gallery

    See photos of the impressive art, the talented artists and the lovely reception.

    Barbara Lassen

    William Ris Gallery partnered with North Fork Art Collective in the gallery’s first exhibition of the year, featuring never-before-seen artworks, both new and old, by Collective members—Emma Ballou, Kelly Franké, Kara Hoblin, Verona Penalba, Dalton Portella, Chris Hamilton, Dennis Chalkin, Scott Bluedorn and Cindy Pease Roe. An opening reception kicked off the exhibition on Saturday, February 16, 2019. The exhibition runs through Sunday, March 10.

