Just Desserts: East End Restaurants Pour Liquid Treats

You don’t have to be a kid to love dessert. In fact, indulging your sweet tooth can be even more fun as an adult, especially since you can enjoy some treats with an extra kick. And who says your dessert has to be a traditional cookie or cake? Check out some of our favorite liquid desserts from across the East End.

Chef Arie Pavlou at Bistro Été in Water Mill takes liquid dessert seriously. Pavlou puts as much thought into his cocktails as he does his original dishes. Witness his coffee cocktail, guaranteed to wake you up. Thanks to a bit of the Greek liqueur Masticha of Chios, with that touch of mastic gum, this concoction separates beautifully into light foam on top, deep “coffeeness” below. And what’s the secret ingredient in his chocolate drinks? A proprietary blend of cracked cocoa beans and vodka—no sweetness, it tastes like the deepest chocolate. His Cocoa Martini is this very special vodka served straight up. But maybe the real “topper” is served in a martini glass—his housemade margarita mix under a tequila topper and Champagne floater, rimmed with fleur de sel. Pavlou has also become quite celebrated in certain circles for his gourmet virgin cocktails. But he often reassures diners, “You can always add gin!” 760 Montauk Highway, Water Mill. 631-500-9085, bistroete.com

Speaking of coffee, Pierre’s offers a wide selection of the beloved beverage—including a lovely iced cappuccino—each one made with the finest Illy brand Italian coffee. These pair exceptionally well with the French restaurant’s selection of patisseries du chef and other baked treats. 2468 Main Street, Bridgehampton. 631-537-5110, pierresbridgehampton.com

If you’re looking for the perfect cup of Irish coffee—it’s not just for St. Patrick’s Day—chances are you wouldn’t think to try one at your local Indian restaurant. Bad call. Saaz in Southampton offers a bold cup of joe mixed with just the right amount of Baileys Irish Cream. If you’re feeling adventurous, why not give the Sharabi Lassi (mango lassi, coconut rum and Baileys) a try? 1746 County Road 39, Southampton. 631-259-2222, saazindian.com

Burgers and shakes go together like peanut butter and jelly; they can be enjoyed separately, but why would you tease your tastebuds like that? Union Burger Bar (UBB) has mastered this sacred pairing. Adults would be crazy not to indulge in UBB’s Boozy Shakes, specifically the Shakey Bailey (cookies & cream milkshake with Baileys Irish Cream and Stoli Vanil Vodka). However, the Strawberry Shortcake (strawberry milkshake with Pinnacle Strawberry Shortcake Vodka and fresh strawberries) and the Drunken Jelly Doughnut (blended vanilla ice cream and jelly doughnuts with Chambord) are certainly worth a taste as well. 40 Bowden Square, Southampton. 631-377-3323, unionburgerbar.com

The North Fork Chocolate Company hosts fondue parties for groups. Choose from either milk or dark Belgian chocolate fondue, and then start dipping! Among the treats you can coat in warm chocolate are bananas, strawberries, pineapples, biscotti, ladyfingers, banana nut bread, marshmallows, graham crackers, chocolate nut thumbprint cookies, pretzel rods and even North Fork Potato Chips. 740 Main Road, Aquebogue. 631-779-2963, northforkchocolate.com

