‘Avengers: Endgame’ Trailer 2 Reveals More Than Hawkeye’s New Hairdo

Clearly Marvel Studios was waiting until after their latest hit, Captain Marvel, opened in theaters to release the second Avengers: Endgame trailer, which surprised fans on Thursday with new glimpses into the hotly anticipated sequel. And, of course, Hamptonites Scarlett Johansson and Robert Downey Jr. feature heavily in this 2.5-minute look at what’s to come when the movie opens on April 26.

The new trailer repeats some moments from the first Avengers: Endgame trailer, released back in December, but it has plenty of delectable new footage for Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) lovers to devour. A lot happens in this preview, including multiple, black-and-white flashbacks from past Marvel films, such as a scene from 2008’s Iron Man—the very first MCU movie—and a moment from Captain America: The First Avenger (2011). We also see several shots of heroes turning to dust in the final minutes of Avengers: Infinity War, when the villain Thanos (Josh Brolin) uses the Infinity Gauntlet to snap half of Earth’s population out of existence.

Just like the original Endgame trailer, this one begins with Iron Man, aka Tony Stark, played by East Hampton’s Downey Jr., floating through space on the Guardians of the Galaxy‘s ship The Milano, clearly on his way home from Titan, where he failed to stop Thanos from killing off so many on his team and on planet Earth. First, we see that scene of Stark after crashing in his first Iron Man suit, followed by the now-famous shot of his battle-damaged helmet, which appears to be recording what he believes could be his final message to his fiancée Pepper Potts (played by Amagansett’s Gwyneth Paltrow). We hear a Stark’s voice over footage of him in space, interspersed with memories represented by more flashbacks from past films. “You said no more surprises, but I was really hoping to pull off one last one,” he says.

More flashbacks and footage continue as we shift from Stark in space to scenes of Captain America (Chris Evans), past and present, and Hawkeye, aka Clint Barton (Jeremy Renner), who we see training his daughter to shoot his signature bow. But by the look of things, his family did not survive the Snap. The next scene shows Hawkeye as Ronin, his new ninja-like alter-ego, in Japan. We must assume he took on this new, assassin mantle because his family is gone. Johansson’s Black Widow, aka Natasha Romanoff, shows up and the two old partners clasp hands. It’s time for Ronin to rejoin his comrades and begin the fight anew.

Both Natasha and Clint have new hairdos—she’s left the blonde locks from Infinity War behind, going back to her classic red tresses (albeit a bit longer than we’ve seen), and he’s got a rad new faux hawk.

More flashbacks show Cap carrying the coffin of Peggy Carter and Thor (played by Hamptons visitor Chris Hemsworth) in various past scenes, including one with his father Odin (Anthony Hopkins) and another of his home world, Asgard, before Surtur destroyed it in Thor: Ragnarok. We also see the heroes Falcon (Anthony Mackie) and Scarlet Witch (Hamptonite Elizabeth Olsen) turning to dust. “I saw all these people die,” Thor says.

Captain America’s voice comes in, telling Black Widow, “I keep telling people they should move on. Some do, but not us.” She responds, over footage of Ant-Man (Hamptons visitor Paul Rudd) and Hulk alter-ego Bruce Banner (Mark Ruffalo), “Even if there’s a small chance, we owe this to everyone who’s not in this room to try.” And, Cap says, “We will. Whatever it takes.” It’s time to fight back!

While these motivational speeches are going on, we see some pretty cool shots of Rocket Raccoon fighting on War Machine’s (Don Cheadle) shoulder, Stark in what is probably still space, Black Widow at a firing range, Ant-Man jumping on a pencil, and both Nebula (Karen Gillan) and Cap fighting in what much of the internet is saying could be the ruins of Avengers headquarters following an attack by Thanos. The two heroes look very angry and embattled.

Finally, we see the remaining Avengers reunited and wearing the matching costumes many speculate are made for traveling in the Quantum Zone—a sort of microverse introduced in the Ant-Man films. Cue Endgame logo.

But that’s not all! Where’s Brie Larson as Captain Marvel, you ask? Like any good MCU film, the trailer has its version of a post-credits scene, showing Thor with the ultimate female superhero—possibly the ultimate superhero, period. He catches his hammer, which flies right past her head, and says, “I like this one.”

Avengers: Endgame opens Friday, April 26, 2019. Tickets are on sale now.