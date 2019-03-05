Sarah Jessica Parker to Release Her First Wine with Invivo & Co.

Bridgehamptonite Sarah Jessica Parker has officially joined fellow East Enders Jon Bon Jovi, Drew Barrymore, Christie Brinkley, Bethenny Frankel and Martha Stewart in the wine business. New Zealand’s Invivo & Co. announced the collaboration on February 27 with a video of their first meeting with the New York style icon.

RELATED: Celebrate the Coming Summer with East End Celebrity Rosés

In the video, Parker sits down with Invivo founders Tim Lightbourne and Rob Cameron to discuss her wine preferences. She explains that after a long day of acting or selling SJP shoes, nothing beats a refreshing jar of the good stuff. “At the end of a workday, I have a glass of wine—every, single day,” she says. “I don’t use wine glasses, I just use empty jars.”

Parker then explains what she looks for in a rosé—a likely indicator of what to expect when her’s debuts later this year. “I like it light, but I also don’t like when it gets so thin and tiny and demure,” she explains.

Parker shared the big news on her Instagram saying, “I’m trading my [SJP] shoes for Kiwi galoshes and heading to the vineyard to make wine with my new friends from [Invivo & Co.]. I can’t wait to share a glass with you all very soon.” The post included two photos—one of the aforementioned galoshes (called gumboots in New Zealand), and the other of Parker posing with Lightbourne and Cameron.

“I am a true wine lover, and I love including wine in family dinners and occasions with friends, so this is a very exciting and fun project for me. I’m so looking forward to every single stage of the creation,” Parker said in a statement. “I’m so looking forward to traveling to New Zealand to see where the grapes grow and the wine is made. The boys even brought me a pair of gumboots, which they assure me are the height of Kiwi Vineyard fashion. Regardless, happy to have and perhaps wear them.”

SJPxInvivo currently has a broad 2019 launch window, but those eagerly anticipating its arrival can sign up for the mailing list on sjpinvivo.com to be the first to know when it’s available. Five names from the list will be chosen to receive a framed wine label signed by Parker.